Leinster Lightning Cricket Team Players

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Leinster Lightning

Little, Joshua

Ireland

Frost, Alistair

Zimbabwe

O Brien, Kevin

Ireland

Balbirnie, Andy

Ireland

Dockrell, George

Ireland

Tucker, Lorcan

Ireland

Doheny, Stephen

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Hand, Fionn

Ireland

White, Benjamin

Ireland

McCarthy, Barry

Ireland

Hoey, Gavin

Ireland

Singh, Simi

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

Wilson, Reuben

Ireland

Donegan, Mark

Ireland

Rosslee, Adam

South Africa

O'Reilly, Mikey

Ireland

Ford, Greg

Ireland

McLoughlin Gavin, Cormac Micheal Joseph

Ireland

Tector, Jack

Ireland

Sidhu, Amish

Ireland

David O’Halloran

Lodewicus le Roux, Philippus

Ireland

Harbinson, Samuel James

Australia

McDonough, Byron

Ireland

Carroll, Joe

Australia

Lynch, Seamus

Ireland

Delany, David

Ireland

McNally, John

Ireland

Mudford, Riley

Ireland

De Freitas, Christopher

South Africa

Lues, Dylan

Ireland

McNicholl, Sean

Ireland

Riley, Oliver

Ireland

Cosgrave, Macdara

Ireland

Forbes, Jamie

Patel, Monil

India

Lalor, Jack

Willemse, Samuel

Deveraj, Melvin

Ireland

Stapleton, Nick

Moondra, Jai

Ireland

Murray, Daniel

Ireland

Totakhil, Nasir

Afghanistan

Devaraj, Melvin

Ahmadzai, Younas

Afghanistan

Hollard, Jordan

Hollard, Matt

Ireland

Tani, Abid

Afghanistan

Tonge, Mark

Lues, Dylan

Martins, Jeremy

Portugal