ODI Series South Africa vs Ireland, Women Cricket Tournament Players

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ODI Series South Africa vs Ireland, Women

van Niekerk, Dane

South Africa

Wolvaardt, Laura

South Africa

Luus, Sune

South Africa

Goodall, Lara

South Africa

Brits, Tazmin

South Africa

Sekhukhune, Tumi Sphindile

South Africa

Jafta, Sinalo

South Africa

Mlaba, Nonkululeko

South Africa

Delany, Laura

Ireland

Lewis, Gaby

Ireland

Prendergast, Orla

Ireland

Coulter Reilly, Christina

Ireland

Maguire, Jane

Ireland

Maguire, Aimee

Ireland

Kelly, Arlene

New Zealand

Murray, Cara

Ireland

Paul, Leah

Ireland

Hunter, Amy

Ireland

Stokell, Rebecca

Ireland

Forbes, Sarah

Ireland

Dempsey, Georgina

Ireland

Canning, Ava

Ireland

McBride, Lara

Ireland

Shangase, Nondumiso

South Africa

Marx, Eliz-Mari

South Africa

Hlubi, Ayanda

South Africa

Meso, Karabo

South Africa

Tunnicliffe, Faye

South africa

Smit, Miane

South africa

Jones, Leah

South africa