International career

Tumi Sphindile Sekhukhune was born on November 21, 1998, in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who represents the South African women’s national cricket team. She made her international debut in September 2018 and has since been part of several major series and tournaments as one of the team’s main pace options.

2018: Made her WODI debut on September 16 against the West Indies in Bridgetown. Played her first WT20I on September 24, also against the West Indies. Selected for South Africa’s squad at the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies and gained recognition for accuracy and control.

2019: Joined the Powerade Women’s National Academy and received the International Women’s Newcomer of the Year award at the Cricket South Africa Awards for her performances at the international level.

2020: Represented South Africa at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Took key wickets in the group stage and maintained steady economy as the team reached the semifinals.

2021: Continued to play in bilateral series for South Africa and stayed part of the central bowling unit during the limited post-pandemic calendar.

2022: Took part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Made her Test debut on June 27 against England at Taunton, taking two wickets in the match. Named in South Africa’s Commonwealth Games squad but withdrew due to a groin injury.

2023: Listed as a non-traveling reserve for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted by South Africa.

2024: Returned to the national side for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where South Africa finished as runners-up to New Zealand on October 20. Played in the home series against England and on the tour of India. Her last recorded Test was on June 28, 2024, and her last T20I on September 20, 2024, against Pakistan.

2025: Named in South Africa’s final squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. Took part in warm-up matches against Pakistan (September 16–22) and played group-stage matches, including the victory over Bangladesh on October 13 at Visakhapatnam.

Leagues Participation

Tumi Sekhukhune has not participated in any international or franchise leagues. Her career has been entirely focused on representing South Africa in official ICC tournaments and bilateral series under Cricket South Africa.

Domestic career

Tumi Sekhukhune began her domestic career with Easterns, her first listed club in South Africa’s provincial system. She later moved to North West for the 2018–19 to 2020–21 seasons and then joined Central Gauteng (Lions Women) from 2021–22 onward, where she continues to play.

She has competed in all main CSA provincial tournaments, including the Women’s One-Day Cup and the T20 Challenge. Her impact extended to the Women’s T20 Super League, South Africa’s internal franchise competition. In the inaugural 2019 season, she represented Devnarain XI, taking five wickets in 10 overs with a best of 2 for 7, ranking among the top bowlers of the tournament.

By 2024, she became captain of the Thistles in the WSL 3.0 edition, as confirmed by official CSA releases. The same year, she was again listed in the squad for WSL 4.0, highlighting her continued importance in CSA’s T20 franchise structure.

Records and achievements

Tumi Sekhukhune has built a solid career as one of South Africa’s dependable right-arm medium-fast bowlers.

2018: Made WODI debut on September 16 vs West Indies (Bridgetown) and WT20I debut on September 24 vs West Indies (Bridgetown).

2022: Made Test debut on June 27 vs England (Taunton).

2018–2022: Represented South Africa in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 (West Indies), ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Australia), and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (New Zealand).

2019: Selected for the Powerade Women’s National Academy, Cricket South Africa’s elite development program.

2019: Won the CSA International Women’s Newcomer of the Year award for her first full season in international cricket.

2019: Played for Devnarain XI in the Women’s T20 Super League, took five wickets in 10 overs, best figures 2/7, second-highest wicket total in the tournament.

2018–present: Represented Easterns, North West (2018/19–2020/21), and Central Gauteng Lions (2021/22–present).

2018–2025: Kept a regular place in South Africa’s pace unit across formats and remained part of the national squad in every season.

Personal life

Tumi Sekhukhune keeps her private life away from the media. Most available information about her concerns her cricket career and verified biographical facts published by prominent South African outlets. No personal lifestyle details are publicly shared.

Family

Her cousin is Kabelo Sekhukhune, also confirmed through local reports. According to City Press and News24, her father, Powell Sithole, passed away while she was in 11th grade, and her mother, Refilwe Sekhukhune, worked as a domestic helper.

Finance

Tumi Sekhukhune holds a national contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA) for the 2025/26 season, listed among the 15 contracted Proteas Women players announced on March 17, 2025.

Fans

Her official Instagram account, @tumi_sekhukhune, has around 5.1K–5.2K followers as of October 2025 and includes posts related to the Proteas Women and her New Balance partnership. She also has an X (Twitter) account, though follower counts are not publicly displayed.