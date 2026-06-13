Karabo Sharon Meso News View all Go beyond the basics with Karabo Sharon Meso, the reliable wicketkeeper-batter. We've gathered insights into her training focus on consistent strike rotation and the core motivation to anchor the middle-order as the most trusted run accumulator.

International career

Karabo Meso was born on 18 September 2007 in South Africa. She plays as a right-hand batter and wicket-keeper and entered international cricket at a very young age. Her path moved quickly from the Under-19 setup to the senior national team.

2023

Played in the first ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Appeared in five matches.

Scored 32 not out from 30 balls against Bangladesh on 21 January in the Super Six stage.

2024

Represented South Africa Emerging at the African Games in Ghana and finished with five wicket-keeper dismissals.

Made her WT20I debut on 30 March in Potchefstroom against Sri Lanka.

Named in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Included in the group for the 2025 Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025

Made her WODI debut on 29 April in Colombo against India (ODI cap 93).

Played in a T20I on 23 June against West Indies in Cave Hill.

Selected for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at age seventeen.

Played group matches on 27 September vs Pakistan and 16 October vs Sri Lanka.

The last ODI of the year was on 21 October 2025, in Colombo, against Pakistan.

Leagues Participation

Karabo Meso has not taken part in any franchise or professional leagues to date.

Domestic career

Karabo Meso entered South Africa’s domestic system through Central Gauteng Women, joining their senior setup while still very young. Her first List A appearance came on 21 March 2021 in the CSA Women’s Provincial One-Day Competition, and her first T20 match followed on 27 March 2022 in the Provincial T20 Competition. She held the wicket-keeping role for Central Gauteng across the following seasons and produced steady lower-order runs, including innings in the 40–60 range in both formats.

Central Gauteng later placed her within the DP World Lions structure, where she trained with senior provincial and national players. By the 2024/25 season, she was already viewed as one of the most reliable young keepers in the domestic pipeline.

Records and achievements

Karabo Meso progressed through South Africa’s youth and senior pathways at remarkable speed, reaching key milestones before turning eighteen. Her record reflects steady growth across international and domestic levels, along with early recognition from major tournaments and selectors.

Recorded eight wicket-keeper dismissals at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the highest tally for any keeper in the tournament.

Named in the Team of the Tournament at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Registered five wicket-keeper dismissals at the African Games 2024 in Ghana, the joint-highest mark across all teams.

Made her senior international debut at 16 years and 179 days during the T20I series against Sri Lanka, placing her among South Africa’s youngest wicket-keeper debutants.

Selected for South Africa’s squad at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at age 17, one of the youngest players in the entire competition.

Completed roughly 20 List A matches for Central Gauteng Women by the 2024/25 season with 243 runs (top score 61), and 13 domestic T20 matches with 149 runs (top score 47 not out).

Personal life

Karabo Meso is still very young in her career, so only limited personal information is publicly available.

Finance

There are no confirmed public figures for her income or personal net worth. Cricket South Africa introduced equal match fees for men and women in 2023, so when Meso appears for the national team, she receives the same per-match rate as senior male players.

Family

Her mother’s name is Gloria Meso, her father’s name is Thabo Meso, and her sister’s name is Lehlohonolo Sardick. She was born in Soweto and studied at Steyn City School in Johannesburg. Her parents have a background in competitive sport, and her sister played cricket, which shaped her early interest in the game.

Scandals

No scandals or disciplinary issues have been recorded.

Fans

Her social presence gained traction after her senior debut. Instagram accounts connected to her name appear active, though verification varies.







