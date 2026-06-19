Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction WIN 57 % Chance of Winning SRI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to get more intense, as the next clash will be between Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women. This match will take place on 21 June at 3:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against New Zealand Women by 5 wickets. On the other hand, West Indies Women have also won their previous match against Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs.

Who will win? Sri Lanka Women West Indies Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Indies Women and Sri Lanka Women have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Chamari Athapaththu has scored 68 runs off 59 balls against Hayley Matthews, while Hayley has dismissed her two times.

Qiana Joseph has scored 4 runs off 3 balls against Kavisha Dilhari, while Kavisha has dismissed her once.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

West Indies Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sri Lanka Women in recent games, and also takes advantage of its strong form. They have players such as Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 143.18, and Aaliyah Alleyne, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.42. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women will be eager to turn the tables. The team will rely on its recent form, which could help them to get a turnaround in the next game. They have players such as Nilakshika Silva, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 132.85, and Kavisha Dilhari, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 36.

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 43%

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 57%

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka Women have regained their form after a shaky start to the tournament. The team is now having a win and a loss in two games, as they aim to secure their second win over West Indies Women. While they may be facing a team with experienced players, their record against West Indies Women has been strong in recent games. They have batters such as Kaushini Nuthyangana, who has scored 24 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 150, and Kavisha Dilhari, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18. Chamari Athapaththu has managed to take a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 8.83.

On the other hand, West Indies Women have maintained themselves in contention for the title. The team has already won both of its initial games, and now they will be looking forward to defeating Sri Lanka Women in the next game. Moreover, their record against Sri Lanka Women has been good in recent games. They have batters such as Stafanie Taylor, who scored 47 runs off 19 balls, and Hayley Matthews, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31. Afy Fletcher holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted a total of 15 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls down to 151 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions. Even though the sky will be cloudy, there is no threat of rain.

Cloudy 72% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 72% Humidity 14° - 22° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have finally regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to secure another win. They have players such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Mithali Ayodhya, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 8.

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women are back on a winning streak in the shortest format. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.50, and Deandra Dottin, who has scored 20 runs in 2 innings at an average of 10.

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Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu has been a key batter for Sri Lanka Women in this format. She has managed to score 276 runs in her last 10 games for the team at an average of 30.67.

Hayley Matthews has been a key batter for West Indies Women in the shortest format of the game. She has managed to score 290 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 41.43.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Kavisha Dilhari will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the next game. She has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.77.

Hayley Matthews is also leading the bowling charts for West Indies Women. She has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.14.