Basnayake Mudiyanselage Sugandika Manel Kumari News View all Get real-time updates on Basnayake Mudiyanselage Sugandika Manel Kumari delivered right here. Instantly check the latest scorecards, breaking news, and recent performance analysis. Fast, friendly, and always current.

International career

Sugandika Manel Kumari was born on October 5, 1991, in Galle, Sri Lanka. She is a left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox bowler who represented the Sri Lanka women’s national cricket team between 2015 and 2025.

2015: Made both international debuts against Pakistan in Sharjah — ODI debut on January 11, where she took three wickets for 24 runs, and T20I debut on January 15. From her first series, she showed control and accuracy as a spinner.

2016: Took her best ODI figures of 4/39 against India in Ranchi. Played in the ICC Women’s World T20 2016 in India and performed well against Ireland (3/24) and South Africa (2/24).

2017–2018: Stayed a regular member of the team and featured in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the West Indies and claimed 3/17 against Bangladesh in June 2018, her best figures in T20Is.

2019–2020: Continued to represent Sri Lanka in international tournaments and was named in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. She served as a reliable bowler in the middle overs.

2021: Included in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, which was later canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2022: Represented Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Malaysia and at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She bowled with consistency and gave control in key matches.

2023: Played at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where Sri Lanka won the silver medal. Took part in the T20I series against England later that year.

2024: Selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, her fourth appearance at this event. Bowled with discipline across the tournament.

2025: Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. Played against England on October 11 and maintained tight lines during the middle overs.

By October 2025, Sugandika Kumari had played 49 ODIs, taking 42 wickets at an average of 38.95, and 88 T20Is, with 64 wickets at an average of 27.58. Her best figures are 4/39 in ODIs and 3/17 in T20Is.

Leagues Participation

Sugandika Kumari has not taken part in any international franchise or domestic T20 leagues.

Domestic career

Sugandika Kumari built her entire domestic career within Sri Lanka’s national women’s cricket structure. Her leading club was Sri Lanka Army Sports Club Women, where she played from around 2013 to 2025 in both List A and T20 formats. Records from early tournaments, including the 2013 Limited Overs season, confirm her role as a regular player in the Army lineup.

She also represented several provincial and district teams under the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) system — among them Central Province Women, Zone A Women, Dambulla District Women, and Galle District Women — participating in both 50-over and T20 tournaments. In 2014, she appeared for Basnahira Women, a top-tier provincial side that often included national players during the league restructuring phase.

Across more than a decade of domestic competition, Sugandika remained active in Sri Lanka’s two key women’s tournaments: the Division One 50-over Championship and the Women’s T20 Tournament. Her career at Army SC placed her in one of the country’s strongest clubs, where she played regularly against Navy, Air Force, Colts, and other leading teams.

Records and achievements

Sugandika Kumari’s career highlights span over a decade of international and domestic cricket, marked by her role as one of Sri Lanka’s most effective left-arm spinners.

Best ODI bowling figures: 4/39 vs India (Ranchi, February 17, 2016).

Best T20I bowling figures: 3/17 vs Bangladesh (Kuala Lumpur, June 3, 2018, Asia Cup).

ICC tournaments: Played in ICC Women’s World T20 events in 2016 (India), 2018 (West Indies), 2020 (Australia), and 2024 (UAE).

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 (Zimbabwe): Selected in Sri Lanka’s official squad.

Multi-sport participation: Represented Sri Lanka at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham) and the 2023 Asian Games (Hangzhou, silver medal).

Domestic achievements: Long-time player for Sri Lanka Army Sports Club Women, key player in Division One and T20 tournaments from 2013 to 2025.

International totals: Over 130 international matches (ODIs + T20Is) with more than 100 wickets combined.

Fielding record: 19 catches in T20Is.

Personal life

Sugandika Kumari keeps her personal life private, and there is little public information about her background outside cricket.

Finance

No official data exists regarding Sugandika Kumari’s income or net worth. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) does not publish player-specific salaries, but female cricketers are paid under the central contract system, which includes monthly retainers, match fees, and tournament bonuses.

Family

There are no verified reports or interviews revealing details about her parents, siblings, marital status, or children.

Scandals

There have been no scandals, disputes, or disciplinary cases involving Sugandika Kumari throughout her career. She has never faced ICC or SLC sanctions.

Fans

Sugandika Kumari has a low public profile. Her Instagram account (@sugandika8) is active but has only a few posts and fewer than 1,000 followers. She does not appear to maintain verified pages on Facebook or X (Twitter). Her visibility mainly comes through official Sri Lanka Cricket and ICC content featuring team updates and match photos.