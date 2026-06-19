Bangladesh vs Australia T20I The Australia tour of Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 40 % Chance of Winning AUS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia tour of Bangladesh is officially coming to an end, as both teams prepare for the last T20I match. This match is all set to be played on 21 June at 1:30 PM IST at Bir Sreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh will aim to have a positive end to this series by grabbing another win. On the other hand, Australia will aim to secure another win in this series and take the title with themselves. It remains to be seen which team gets to dominate at Chattogram once again.

Who will win? Bangladesh Australia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia have won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh.

Towhid Hridoy has scored 11 runs off 10 balls against Adam Zampa, while Zampa has dismissed him once.

Mitchell Marsh has scored 1 run off 3 balls against Rishad Hossain, while Rishad has dismissed him once.

Bangladesh vs Australia Chances of Winning

Australia will enter the third T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 2233 runs in 81 innings at an average of 33.32, and Adam Zampa, who holds 150 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 20.34. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be keen to turn the tables in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround even in the last T20I and steal a win. They have players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 1156 runs in 48 innings at an average of 26.88, and Rishad Hossain, who holds 74 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 21.32.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 40%

Australia Chances of Winning: 60%

Bangladesh vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh has been the most underrated performing team in this series. Even though they were going against a cricket giant like Australia, the team backed its experience and home-ground advantage to win various games. Now they will be aiming to utilise the home-ground advantage and even win against Australia in the third T20I. They have batsmen such as Litton Das, who has scored 2702 runs in 120 innings at an average of 23.49, and Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 1269 runs in 54 innings at an average of 28.20. Mustafizur Rahman has been an experienced bowler, as he holds 159 wickets in 126 innings at an average of 20.93.

On the other hand, Australia was able to make an impressive comeback in the T20I series. While the ODI series didn't go as they expected, the Aussies were able to start the T20I series well. And now, the team will aim to end the T20I series with the same form. It should also be noted that Australia has been strong against Bangladesh in recent games. They have batsmen such as Josh Inglis, who has scored 1005 runs in 44 innings at an average of 27.16, and Tim David, who has scored 1622 runs in 61 innings at an average of 34.51. Spencer Johnson has been a key bowler, who holds 15 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 16.60.

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Bangladesh vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Bir Sreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, which means Bangladesh takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 37 T20Is, out of which 18 have been won by the team batting first, and 20 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the last T20I is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The third T20I between Bangladesh and Australia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain on the match day.

Heavy Thunderstorm 82% Humidity 26° - 29° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 82% Humidity 26° - 29° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and Australia Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has shown mixed form in the T20 format lately. The team holds equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they aim to end the series against Australia on a positive note. They have players such as Nurul Hasan, who has scored 570 runs in 50 innings at an average of 18.38, and Taskin Ahmed, who holds 104 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 22.19.

Australia Team Form

Australia has regained its winning momentum in the series against Bangladesh. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to secure yet another win in the last T20I. They have players such as Aaron Hardie, who holds 13 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 26.61, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 75 runs in 8 innings at an average of 10.71.

Bangladesh vs Australia T20i Bir Sreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Australia Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan will be a key batter for Bangladesh in the third T20I. In his T20I career, he has managed to score 1156 runs in 48 innings at an average of 26.88.

Mitchell Marsh will be a key batter for Australia in the upcoming match. In his T20I career, he has managed to score 2233 runs in 81 innings at an average of 33.32.

Bangladesh vs Australia Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has been a key contributor with the ball for Bangladesh. He has managed to take 74 wickets for the team in 56 innings at an average of 21.32.

Adam Zampa will be a key bowler for Australia even in the last T20I. He has managed to take a massive total of 150 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 20.34.