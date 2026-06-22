New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction
NZL
68%
Chance of Winning
SCO
32%
Parimatch
T20i
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- New Zealand Women and Scotland Women will be facing each other for the first time.
- Sophie Devine, from New Zealand Women, has scored 343 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 42.88.
- Kathryn Bryce, from Scotland Women, has taken 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.34.
New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning
New Zealand Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has far more experience in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brooke Halliday, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27, and Jess Kerr, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 32. On the other hand, Scotland Women will also be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. By defeating the defending champions, the team will be able to cause an upset in this tournament. They have players such as Darcey Carter, who has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34, and Kirstie Gordon, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.66.
- New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 68%
- Scotland Women Chances of Winning: 32%
New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
The defending champions, New Zealand Women, find themselves back on track now. The team started the tournament with two consecutive losses and now they have finally secured a win in the previous game. Now with the next game being against Scotland Women, they will look at it as an opportunity to secure another win. They have batters such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 80 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.66, and Sophie Devine, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Bree Illing has also taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.
On the other hand, Scotland Women had their Women's T20 World Cup campaign just the opposite way. The team started the tournament with a win, but has secured two consecutive losses since then. It will be a bit challenging for the team to go against the defending champions, and keep their hopes of a semi-final run alive. They have batters such as Sarah Bryce, who has scored 87 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29, and Kathryn Bryce, who has scored 66 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22. Katherine Fraser has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.40.
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New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between New Zealand Women and Scotland Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 147 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between New Zealand Women and Scotland Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
New Zealand Women and Scotland Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Green Maddy
batsman
McColl Megan
all rounder
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Kerr JM
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Patel Nensi
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Tahuhu Lea
bowler
Slater Rachel
bowler
Illing Bree
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have finally regained their winning momentum. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Nensi Patel, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 37, and Maddy Green, who has scored 55 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 127.90.
Scotland Women Team Form
Scotland Women have not been able to continue their winning momentum in this tournament. Due to this reason, the team is now having three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Kathryn Bryce, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.75, and Katherine Fraser, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33.
New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women
T20i
County Ground, Bristol
New Zealand
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Scotland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters
Sophie Devine will be a key batter for New Zealand Women in the next game. She has managed to score 343 runs in her last 9 games for the team at an average of 42.88.
Kathryn Bryce has been leading Scotland Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 268 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 33.50.
New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr is back as a key wicket-taker for New Zealand Women. She has managed to take 9 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.82.
Kathryn Bryce is also an important asset to the bowling line-up of Scotland Women. She has managed to take 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.34.
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