New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction NZL 68 % Chance of Winning SCO 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be intense, as New Zealand Women will be going against Scotland Women. This match is all set to be played on 23 June at 3:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. New Zealand Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Ireland Women by 4 runs. On the other hand, Scotland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one against England Women by 38 runs.

Who will win? New Zealand Women Scotland Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand Women and Scotland Women will be facing each other for the first time.

Sophie Devine, from New Zealand Women, has scored 343 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 42.88.

Kathryn Bryce, from Scotland Women, has taken 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.34.

New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has far more experience in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brooke Halliday, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27, and Jess Kerr, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 32. On the other hand, Scotland Women will also be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. By defeating the defending champions, the team will be able to cause an upset in this tournament. They have players such as Darcey Carter, who has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34, and Kirstie Gordon, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.66.

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 68%

Scotland Women Chances of Winning: 32%

New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The defending champions, New Zealand Women, find themselves back on track now. The team started the tournament with two consecutive losses and now they have finally secured a win in the previous game. Now with the next game being against Scotland Women, they will look at it as an opportunity to secure another win. They have batters such as Amelia Kerr, who has scored 80 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.66, and Sophie Devine, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Bree Illing has also taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 36.

On the other hand, Scotland Women had their Women's T20 World Cup campaign just the opposite way. The team started the tournament with a win, but has secured two consecutive losses since then. It will be a bit challenging for the team to go against the defending champions, and keep their hopes of a semi-final run alive. They have batters such as Sarah Bryce, who has scored 87 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29, and Kathryn Bryce, who has scored 66 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22. Katherine Fraser has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.40.

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New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand Women and Scotland Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 147 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand Women and Scotland Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 21° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 21° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand Women and Scotland Women Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have finally regained their winning momentum. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Nensi Patel, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 37, and Maddy Green, who has scored 55 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 127.90.

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women have not been able to continue their winning momentum in this tournament. Due to this reason, the team is now having three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Kathryn Bryce, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.75, and Katherine Fraser, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.33.

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New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine will be a key batter for New Zealand Women in the next game. She has managed to score 343 runs in her last 9 games for the team at an average of 42.88.

Kathryn Bryce has been leading Scotland Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 268 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 33.50.

New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr is back as a key wicket-taker for New Zealand Women. She has managed to take 9 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.82.

Kathryn Bryce is also an important asset to the bowling line-up of Scotland Women. She has managed to take 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.34.