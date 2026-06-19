India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction
RSA
44%
Chance of Winning
IND
56%
Parimatch
T20i
Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- South Africa Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against India Women.
- Smriti Mandhana has scored 47 runs off 31 balls against Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Mlaba has dismissed her twice.
- Laura Wolvaardt has scored 88 runs off 57 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti has dismissed her twice.
India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
India Women will enter the next game against South Africa Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in this tournament, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 142 runs in 2 innings at an average of 71, and Shree Charani, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.71. On the other hand, South Africa Women will also be eager to turn the tables. Their record against India Women has been strong in recent games, which might help them to secure a win. They have players such as Nadine de Klerk, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Marizanne Kapp, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.
- India Women Chances of Winning: 56%
- South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 44%
India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India Women have been one of the key contenders for the title after a strong start. The team has already won both of its initial games, as they aim to secure another win and almost seal their place for the semi-final stages. With its strong form, the team will be entering the match against South Africa Women as the favourites to win. They have batters such as Richa Ghosh, who has scored 54 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 216, and Shafali Verma, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50. Deepti Sharma has also taken 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.
On the other hand, South Africa Women have finally regained their winning momentum. Even though they started the tournament with a loss, they have secured a win in the last game to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Their record against India Women has been strong lately, which could help them to secure a win. They have batters such as Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Laura Wolvaardt, who has 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26. Ayabonga Khaka has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.
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India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, where 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 7 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 127 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between India Women and South Africa Women will not be affected due to the weather conditions.
India Women and South Africa Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Brits Tazmin
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Dercksen Annerie
batsman
Bhatia Yastika Harish
wicket keeper
van Niekerk Dane
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Jafta Sinalo
wicket keeper
Rawat Prema
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Reddy Arundhati
all rounder
Khaka Ayabonga
bowler
Mlaba Nonkululeko
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Team Form
India Women Team Form
India Women have now been on a winning streak in this format. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning streak even in the next match. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.50, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have found their rhythm back in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to extend its winning momentum. They have players such as Nonkululeko Mlaba, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.50, and Marizanne Kapp, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.
India Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
South Africa
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India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur will be a key batter for India Women in the next game. She has managed to score 301 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 43.
Laura Wolvaardt will be leading South Africa Women's batting line-up from the front. She has managed to score 438 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 48.67.
India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers
Shree Charani has been a key wicket-taker for India Women in this format lately. She has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.91.
Nonkululeko Mlaba will be a key bowler for South Africa Women in the next game. She has managed to take 10 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.80.
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