Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction SRI 60 % Chance of Winning IRL 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be featuring Ireland Women going against Sri Lanka Women in their next group stage game. This match will take place on 23 June at 7:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Ireland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one against New Zealand Women by 4 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one to West Indies Women by 5 wickets. Which team gets to secure a win in the next game, to make their campaign better?

Who will win? Ireland Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against Ireland Women.

Gaby Lewis has scored 20 runs off 16 balls against Kavisha Dilhari, while Kavisha is yet to take her wicket.

Chamari Athapaththu has faced Orla Prendergast just once in T20Is, where she was dismissed on the very first ball.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will enter the next game against Ireland Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ireland Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nilakshika Silva, who has scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 61.50, and Kavisha Dilhari, who has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.50. On the other hand, Ireland Women will still aim to get a turnaround in the next game. Relying on its player performances, the team will also be aiming for a win. They have players such as Orla Prendergast, who has scored 118 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.33, and Aimee Maguire, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.75.

Ireland Women Chances of Winning: 40%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 60%

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ireland Women have not been able to do much in the current edition of the T20 World Cup. The team has already been knocked out of the tournament after losing their initial three games, as they now aim to grab their first win against Sri Lanka Women. But their record against the Sri Lankan team has not been good, which makes it a challenge for them. They have batters such as Gaby Lewis, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Amy Hunter, who has scored 47 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.66. Orla Prendergast has also taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.75.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have failed to find consistency in this tournament. The team holds two losses and one win in three games, as they aim to secure another win in the next match. With a strong record against Ireland Women, they will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to grab another win. They have batters such as Kavisha Dilhari, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 34 runs in 3 innings at an average of 11.33. Chamari Athapaththu has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ireland Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted 16 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 147 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Ireland Women and Sri Lanka Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61% Humidity 21° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61% Humidity 21° - 33° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Ireland Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have been on a losing streak ever since the tournament started. The team is now having one win and three consecutive losses, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ava Canning, who holds 3 wickets in one game at an average of 9, and Louise Little, who has scored 31 runs off 19 balls in 2 innings.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have struggled to find consistency in this campaign. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as the next game brings an opportunity for them to secure a win. They have players such as Nimasha Meepage, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22, and Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 33 runs in 3 innings at an average of 11.

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Orla Prendergast has been leading Ireland Women's batting line-up well. She has managed to score 324 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 40.50.

Chamari Athapaththu has been a key run-scorer for Sri Lanka Women. She has been able to score 226 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 25.11.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Orla Prendergast has also contributed with the ball for Ireland Women. She has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.82.

Kavisha Dilhari remains a key wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women in the shortest format. She has managed to take 13 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.