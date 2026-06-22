Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction AUS 75 % Chance of Winning PAK 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Women's T20 World Cup gets more exciting for the fans, as a team with no wins will be going against a team with no losses. It will be Australia Women going against Pakistan Women on 23 June at 11:00 PM IST at Headingley. Australia Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Netherlands Women by 98 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Bangladesh Women by 23 runs.

Who will win? Australia Women Pakistan Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Pakistan Women.

Ayesha Zafar has scored 3 runs off 6 balls against Kim Garth, while Garth is yet to take her wicket.

Ellyse Perry has scored 6 runs off 11 balls against Sadia Iqbal, while Sadia is yet to take her wicket.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women will enter the next game against Pakistan Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against Pakistan Women, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Beth Mooney, who has scored 91 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45.50, and Kim Garth, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.20. On the other hand, Pakistan Women will be eager to have a turnaround in the next game. By defeating Australia Women, the team has a chance to cause the biggest upset in this tournament. They have players such as Fatima Sana, who has scored 65 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.50, and Sadia Iqbal, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.60.

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 75%

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 25%

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Australia Women have been the frontrunners to win this tournament. The team has started the campaign with three consecutive wins, as they now aim to secure more wins as the tournament progresses. With the next game being against Pakistan Women, it brings down an opportunity for them to secure another win and rank up in the standings. They have batters such as Georgia Wareham, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36.50, and Ellyse Perry, who has scored 56 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28. Georgia Wareham has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 7.75.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women had just the opposite campaign so far. The team has lost all of the three games it has played till now, which puts them out of the semi-final race. And with their upcoming match being against Australia Women, it will be a lot challenging for the team to grab its first win. They have batters such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 66 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22, and Gull Feroza, who has scored 36 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12. Fatima Sana has also taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.57.

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be played at Headingley in Leeds. In total, this venue has hosted 6 T20Is, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and only one game has been won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 169, but it falls to 132 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will win the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 16° - 31° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 16° - 31° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Australia Women and Pakistan Women Player List

Team Form

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have now been on a winning streak in this format. The team has won all of its last five games, as they aim to continue the winning run even in the next game. They have players such as Sophie Molineux, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12, and Georgia Voll, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have still not been able to find their rhythm back in this tournament. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as they aim to regain form. They have players such as Nashra Sandhu, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.50, and Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 32 runs in 3 innings at an average of 10.66.

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll still holds her place as the key batter for Australia Women in this format. She has managed to score 401 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 44.56.

Fatima Sana will be a key batter for Pakistan Women in the next game. She has been able to score 264 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 66.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland has been a key wicket-taker for Australia Women in this format. She has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in her last 6 games at an economy of 6.95.

Sadia Iqbal is a key bowler for Pakistan Women in this tournament. She has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.72.