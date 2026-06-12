Vishmi Gunarathne News View all Go beyond the basics with Vishmi Gunarathne, the promising top-order batter. We've gathered insights into her training to build innings foundation and consistency and the core motivation to become the long-term cornerstone of Sri Lankan batting.

International career

Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Vishmi Dewmini Gunarathne, born on 22 August 2005 in Sri Lanka, is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents the Sri Lanka women’s national cricket team. She is regarded as one of the youngest and most promising talents in Sri Lankan women’s cricket. Vishmi made her T20I debut on January 18, 2022, against Scotland at Kuala Lumpur and her ODI debut on July 4, 2022, against India at Pallekele. Her quick rise from school-level cricket to international matches before the age of 17 made her one of the standout prodigies in the country’s modern cricket setup.

2021: Received her first national call-up for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe but did not play.

2022: Officially debuted on January 18 against Scotland in the Commonwealth Games Qualifier at Kuala Lumpur, scoring eight runs. Missed the Pakistan tour due to exams but returned for the home T20I series vs India, where she scored 45 and set a national WT20I opening partnership record of 87 runs with Chamari Athapaththu. Made her ODI debut on July 4 vs India and represented Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2023: Captained Sri Lanka U19 at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, top-scoring with 134 runs at 44.66. Joined the senior team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, playing four matches for 60 runs. Won a silver medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

2024: Reached a career milestone on August 16 by scoring her first ODI century (101 off 97) against Ireland in Belfast — becoming only the second Sri Lankan woman ever to achieve this. Helped Sri Lanka win the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, the country’s first title in the tournament, and later featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

2025: Took part in the New Zealand tour, playing both ODI and T20I matches. Represented Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, playing against India, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Scored 33 runs off 67 balls against New Zealand, her best performance of the tournament.

By the end of 2025, Vishmi Gunaratne had become one of Sri Lanka’s most promising top-order batters, with 31 ODIs (664 runs, average 22.90, highest 101) and 49 T20Is (755 runs, average 18.41, highest 73).

Leagues Participation

Vishmi Gunaratne has not yet participated in any domestic or foreign T20 franchise leagues, such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) or the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Domestic career

Vishmi Gunaratne began her domestic cricket career at Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya in Gampaha, one of the top girls’ cricket schools in Sri Lanka. She gained nationwide attention in April 2022 when she scored 417 runs off 128 balls in an inter-school U-19 match against Jayasiripura KV — the first quadruple century ever recorded in Sri Lankan girls’ cricket. The achievement, reported by Daily News and The Papare, made her one of the most talked-about young players in the country.

Her senior domestic career began with Chilaw Marians Cricket Club Women during the 2021/22 Women’s Division One season, where she made her List A debut. In just her third match on April 6, 2022, she scored an unbeaten 138 against Army SC ‘B’ at Homagama, which became her first senior-level century. She continued to play for Chilaw Marians through 2023 and 2024, helping the team win the 2024 SLC Major Clubs Women’s 50-Over Championship after defeating Army SC Women in the final — a victory officially recognized by Sri Lanka Cricket.

In 2025, Vishmi joined Colombo Cricket Club (CCC) Women and took over as team captain. During the 2025 Major Clubs Limited-Over Tournament in Colombo, she led the side with strong top-order performances and guided a young squad through the competition.

Records and achievements

Vishmi Gunaratne’s cricket career, though still in its early stages, already includes several national and international milestones.

Scored 417 runs off 128 balls in an inter-school U-19 match for Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, marking the first-ever quadruple century in Sri Lankan girls’ cricket history (2022).

Registered 138 runs for Chilaw Marians Cricket Club Women in her third List A match during the 2021/22 Women’s Division One season, one of the highest early domestic scores by a school-age player.

Captained the Sri Lanka U19 Women’s team at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, finishing as the top run-scorer with 134 runs at an average of 44.66.

Scored her maiden ODI century — 101 against Ireland on 16 August 2024 in Belfast, becoming only the second Sri Lankan woman to score an ODI hundred.

Formed a record opening partnership of 87 runs with Chamari Athapaththu in a WT20I against India in 2022, the highest-ever T20I opening stand for Sri Lanka Women.

Represented Sri Lanka at major ICC events: Women’s T20 World Cups (2023, 2024) and the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Won a silver medal with Sri Lanka at the 2022 Asian Games (held in Hangzhou in 2023).

Awarded School Girl Cricketer of the Year (2023) by Sri Lanka Cricket and The Papare for her outstanding youth-level achievements.

Scored 166 runs, the highest individual score of the 2025 SLC Major Clubs Women’s Limited-Over Tournament, while captaining Colombo Cricket Club Women.

Personal life

Vishmi Gunaratne is one of the youngest professional cricketers in Sri Lanka’s women’s national team, and despite her rising profile, she maintains a private and disciplined lifestyle off the field.

Finance

There are no verified reports or official records about Vishmi Gunaratne’s salary, sponsorships, or total net worth.

Family

Publicly available information about her family is limited. According to Daily News Sri Lanka, she grew up in Algama (Warakapola), where she began her early education before joining Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha. Her father’s name, Aruna, appeared in a local report during her Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction registration.

Scandals

Vishmi Gunaratne has never been involved in any controversy or disciplinary issue. In 2025, she suffered a knee injury during the Women’s Cricket World Cup match against South Africa and was carried off the field. This incident received broad coverage but was purely sports-related and not controversial.

Fans

Vishmi’s verified Instagram account (@vishmigunarathne) has around 10,000 followers as of 2025. She uses it mainly to share cricket-related updates, team photos, and achievements.





