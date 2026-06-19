England Women vs Scotland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction ENG 65 % Chance of Winning SCO 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to be a thriller, as it would be England Women going against Scotland Women. This match is all set to be played on 20 June at 11:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. England Women are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Ireland Women by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Scotland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one to West Indies Women by just 7 runs.

Who will win? England Women Scotland Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: England Women won their previous head-to-head match against Scotland Women by 10 wickets.

Alice Capsey has scored 19 runs off 13 balls against Kathryn Bryce, while Kathryn is yet to take her wicket.

Sarah Bryce has scored 10 runs off 12 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her three times.

England Women vs Scotland Women Chances of Winning

England Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Scotland Women and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Danni Wyatt, who has scored 121 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 155.12, and Charlie Dean, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.25. On the other hand, Scotland Women will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. The team will rely on its player performances to defeat the hosts in the next game. They have players such as Darcey Carter, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36.50, and Katherine Fraser, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.60.

England Women Chances of Winning: 65%

Scotland Women Chances of Winning: 35%

England Women vs Scotland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England Women have already positioned themselves as a key contender for the title. The team has won both of its initial games, as they aim for another win in the next match against Scotland Women. Their record against Scotland Women has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Amy Jones, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Alice Capsey, who has scored 5 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of 125. Sophie Ecclestone has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.80.

On the other hand, Scotland Women just had their start affected in this tournament. Even though they secured a win in the opening game, the team suffered a close loss against West Indies Women. Now the next game against the hosts will be more challenging, as England Women have been on a strong run. They have batters such as Kathryn Bryce, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30, and Sarah Bryce, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50. Kirstie Gordon has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.

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England Women vs Scotland Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between England Women and Scotland Women will be played at Headingley in Leeds, which means England Women will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 4 T20Is, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and one has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 165, but it falls to 122 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between England Women and Scotland Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 63% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

England Women and Scotland Women Player List

Team Form

England Women Team Form

England Women have now been on a winning streak in this format. The team is now having four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Freya Kemp, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.25, and Heather Knight, who has scored 26 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of 113.04.

Scotland Women Team Form

Scotland Women just got their winning momentum affected with the last game. The team is now having three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Kathryn Bryce, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.33, and Ailsa Lister, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.

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England Women vs Scotland Women Top Batters

Alice Capsey is the highest run-scorer for England Women in the shortest format lately. She has managed to score 238 runs in her last 9 innings at an average of 34.

Kathryn Bryce still holds her place as the highest run-scorer for Scotland Women. She has managed to score 270 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 33.75.

England Women vs Scotland Women Top Bowlers

Charlie Dean is holding her place as the key bowler for England Women in this format. She has been able to take 17 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.14.

Kathryn Bryce is also leading the wicket-taking charts for Scotland Women. She has managed to take 16 wickets in her last 10 games for the team at an economy of 6.76.