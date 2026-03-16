New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction NEW 96 % Chance of Winning UAE 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR New Zealand take on United Arab Emirates in the 11th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 03:00 PM IST.

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

New Zealand headed into this campaign after a disappointing series against India where they struggled to compete and eventually lost the series 4-1. They bounced back in the last game against Afghanistan as they dominated the match and eventually registered their first points of this campaign.

United Arab Emirates went head to head against Ireland earlier in this calendar year and they failed to show up in the series as they lost the series 2-0. United Arab Emirates have won two of the last seven matches. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 96%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 04%

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026

Finn Allen headed into this campaign in sensational form as he was terrific in the BBL and in the one game he played against India he scored a half century. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. He struggled in the last series against Ireland but we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

New Zealand and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand had a dismal performance in the last series against India, they won the opening game against Afghanistan.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates went head to head against Ireland prior to this campaign and they lost the series 2-0.

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New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter

Glenn Phillips was phenomenal in the last series against India as he scored 176 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. In the last match he scored 42 off 25 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem did not have a great series against Ireland regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer for UAE in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled in the last outing against Afghanistan regardless we are going to back him once again as he was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.