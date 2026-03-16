New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Match Prediction
NEW
96%
Chance of Winning
UAE
4%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 218 runs, Glenn Phillips is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2026.
- With 669 runs, Muhammad Waseem was the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2025.
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
New Zealand headed into this campaign after a disappointing series against India where they struggled to compete and eventually lost the series 4-1. They bounced back in the last game against Afghanistan as they dominated the match and eventually registered their first points of this campaign.
United Arab Emirates went head to head against Ireland earlier in this calendar year and they failed to show up in the series as they lost the series 2-0. United Arab Emirates have won two of the last seven matches. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 96%
- United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 04%
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Tips 2026
Finn Allen headed into this campaign in sensational form as he was terrific in the BBL and in the one game he played against India he scored a half century. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Alishan Sharafu was incredible last year for United Arab Emirates as he scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. He struggled in the last series against Ireland but we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
New Zealand and United Arab Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Sharma Aryansh
wicket keeper
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Ravindra Rachin
all rounder
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Kumar Mayank Rajesh
batsman
Chapman Mark
batsman
Khan Sohaib
no information yet
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Kaushik Harshit
batsman
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Arfan Muhammad
no information yet
Neesham James
all rounder
Parashar Dhruv
all rounder
Henry Matt
bowler
Ali Haider
no information yet
Ferguson Lockie
bowler
Siddique Junaid
bowler
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Rohid Khan Mohammad
no information yet
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand had a dismal performance in the last series against India, they won the opening game against Afghanistan.
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates went head to head against Ireland prior to this campaign and they lost the series 2-0.
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United Arab Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Glenn Phillips to be New Zealand’ top batter
Glenn Phillips was phenomenal in the last series against India as he scored 176 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. In the last match he scored 42 off 25 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem did not have a great series against Ireland regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer for UAE in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy struggled in the last outing against Afghanistan regardless we are going to back him once again as he was sensational in the last series against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Haider Ali had a brilliant series against Ireland as he bagged four wickets in two matches. Last year with 29 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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