Rachin Ravindra News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Rachin Ravindra, you will find all the latest news about him here: incidents on the field, how his training sessions go, and what he likes about cricket. ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand show Sri Lanka exit door with clinical 61-run win New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in a 2026 T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday. Rachin Ravindra’s all-round show and skipper Mitchell Santner’s stunning cameo with the bat helped the Kiwis power to their first win in the Super Eights while eliminating the co-hosts from the tournament. Rachin Ravindra Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Phillips makes Ravindra feel insecure with convincing six off switch hit Rachin Ravindra West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand seal Test series with dominant win Rachin Ravindra West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as West Indies bat out of their skin to save first Test Rachin Ravindra AI Simulation, NZ vs WI | New Zealand assert home dominance as Henry strikes with four wickets

International career

Rachin Ravindra was born on 18 November 1999. He plays international cricket for New Zealand and made his debut for the national team in September 2021.

2016

Selected in New Zealand’s squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2018

Part of New Zealand’s squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Named by the ICC as one of the rising stars of the tournament.

Played for New Zealand A in practice matches against West Indies; scored 112 runs in the first match.

2021

April: Named in New Zealand’s Test squad for the series against England and the ICC World Test Championship final.

August: Included in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the Bangladesh tour and ODI squad for the Pakistan tour.

September 1: Made his T20I debut vs Bangladesh at Mirpur.

November 25–29: Made his Test debut vs India at Kanpur.

2023

March 25: ODI debut vs Sri Lanka at Auckland.

Played in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Initially not a first-choice player, replaced injured Michael Bracewell in the final squad.

Promoted to bat at number three due to Kane Williamson’s fitness concerns.

Scored 123 on the World Cup debut against England, his maiden ODI century and the fastest World Cup century by a New Zealander.

Scored two more World Cup centuries against Australia and Pakistan, setting several records including youngest to three World Cup centuries.

Ended the year with 820 ODI runs at an average of 41 and strike rate of 108.03.

Awarded ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023.

2024

February: Scored 240 runs in the first Test against South Africa, his maiden Test century and the highest maiden century by a New Zealander.

January 2: Played last recorded T20I vs Sri Lanka at Nelson.

May: Selected for New Zealand’s squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Played 3 out of 4 matches; New Zealand exited in group stage.

2025

March 9: Last recorded ODI match vs India at Dubai (DICS).

January: Named in New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Missed first game due to injury recovery.

Scored 112 on Champions Trophy debut vs Bangladesh — first player to score centuries on debut in both World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Scored century in semi-final vs South Africa, first in ODI knockout match.

Scored 37 in final vs India; New Zealand lost.

Finished as leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy with 263 runs at average 65.75.

Named Player of the Tournament on March 9, 2025.

Leagues Participation

Rachin Ravindra has gained valuable experience by participating in prominent cricket leagues around the world. He has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most competitive T20 leagues globally. Additionally, he has been part of Major League Cricket, helping to grow the sport in new markets.

Indian Premier League

Rachin Ravindra was signed by Chennai Super Kings in December 2023 for the 2024 IPL season. He made his IPL debut on March 22, 2024, and quickly showed his batting skills with aggressive performances, including his first fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Over 10 matches, he scored a total of 222 runs with some impressive strike rates.

For the 2026 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Ravindra for INR 2 crore. He enters the tournament in the form of his life following a spectacular 2026 T20 World Cup campaign.

Year Team Notes 2024 Chennai Super Kings Debuted March 22; scored 222 runs in 10 matches; notable innings against RCB. 2025 Chennai Super Kings Played early season with strong performances; missed match against SRH in April. 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Signed for ₹2 crore.

Major League Cricket

In 2024, Rachin Ravindra played for Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket. He contributed significantly in the final against the San Francisco Unicorns on July 29 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas. Ravindra took the last wicket, finishing with figures of 3/23, helping his team win the final by 96 runs.

Year Team Notes 2024 Washington Freedom Played key role in final; took 3/23 including the last wicket; helped team win the championship.

Domestic career

Rachin Ravindra started playing cricket in Wellington from the age of five, regularly traveling to India to play club cricket with the Hutt Hawks Cricket Club, which is managed by his father. His early development included playing junior cricket for Hutt District.

He earned a contract with Wellington ahead of the 2018–19 season and quickly progressed to New Zealand A, making both his List A and first-class debuts against Pakistan A in October 2018. Ravindra’s domestic career saw steady milestones, including his first List A century in November 2019 during the Ford Trophy and his maiden first-class century in March 2020 in the Plunket Shield.

Continuing his rise, he retained his Wellington contract for the 2020–21 season. In June 2022, Ravindra moved to England to join Durham County Cricket Club for the County Championship. He made an immediate impact by scoring a century on debut against Worcestershire, which he later extended into a double century with a score of 217 runs.

Records and achievements

Rachin Ravindra has quickly built a reputation through impressive performances and record-breaking achievements in international cricket. His talent has been recognized with several prestigious awards, and he continues to set new benchmarks, especially in major tournaments like the World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Here are some of his key records and achievements, organized by year:

2023

ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year



Scored 578 runs in 10 matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with an average of 64.22, becoming New Zealand’s highest scorer in the tournament



Became the second youngest batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 500 runs in an ODI World Cup (November 4)



Broke Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup centuries before age 24



Set a new record for most runs (550) by a player in their debut World Cup, surpassing Jonny Bairstow (November 9)



Surpassed Tendulkar’s record for most runs in a single World Cup before age 25

2024

Scored 240 runs in the first Test against South Africa, his maiden Test century and the highest maiden century by a New Zealand batter

2025

ICC Champions Trophy Player of the Tournament



Became the first player to score a century on debut in both the World Cup and the Champions Trophy



Led the scoring charts at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy with 263 runs at an average of 65.75, including two centuries



Scored a century in the semi-final against South Africa and contributed significantly in the final against India

Personal life

Rachin Ravindra keeps his personal life private despite his growing cricket career. His family background is important to him, and he has a strong group of fans. He has faced some events that attracted public attention both on and off the field.

Family

Rachin was born on November 18, 1999, in Wellington. His parents come from Bangalore. His father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, worked as a software architect and played club cricket in Bangalore before moving to New Zealand. People say Rachin’s name comes from combining the names Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, but his father says it is just a coincidence. His grandfather, Balakrishna Adiga, was an educator and led Vijaya College in Bangalore. Rachin started playing cricket after admiring Sachin Tendulkar since childhood. There is no public information about his wife or children.

Finance

By 2025, Rachin Ravindra’s net worth is about $1.5 million.

Scandals

During the 2025 Champions Trophy, a fan ran onto the field and hugged Ravindra. The person carried a photo of Pakistan’s leader Saad Rizvi. The Pakistan Cricket Board arrested the fan and banned him from all cricket stadiums in Pakistan. Ravindra also got a serious forehead injury in a match against Pakistan on February 8, 2025. The New Zealand Cricket Club said he is healing well but will stay under watch.

Fans

Rachin has about 1.3 million followers on Instagram.