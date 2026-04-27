South Africa Women vs India Women T20I The India Women's tour of South Africa Match Prediction RSA 47 % Chance of Winning IND 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India Women's tour of South Africa is about to come to an end. The fifth and final T20I of the series is set to be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni at 5:30 PM IST. India Women were able to make a comeback in the last game, winning it by 14 runs. Now the team will be looking forward to continuing the form and ending the series with yet another win. On the other hand, South Africa Women will also be eager to regain their form and end the series with a score of 4-1.

Who will win? South Africa Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won three of their last five games against India Women.

Sune Luus has scored 72 runs off 61 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti has dismissed her three times.

Shafali Verma has scored 47 runs off 37 balls against Ayabonga Khaka, while Khaka has dismissed her once.

South Africa Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will be heading to the fifth and final T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team has now regained its winning momentum in the series, which could help it come out victorious. They have players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 147 runs in 4 innings at an average of 49, and Deepti Sharma, who took 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.40. On the other hand, South Africa Women will also be looking forward to ending the series on a positive note. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against India in recent games. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 238 runs in 4 innings at an average of 59.50, and Tumi Sekhukhune, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25.66.

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 47%

India Women Chances of Winning: 53%

South Africa Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa Women turned out to be the dominant team in the series against India Women. With three wins in four games, they have already sealed the series, as they now aim to end it on a winning note. Even in the fifth T20I, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against India in the recent games. They have batters such as Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 65 runs in 4 matches at a strike rate of 135.41, and Sune Luus, who has scored 174 runs in 4 innings at an average of 58. Chloe Tryon holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.33.

On the other hand, India Women regained their winning momentum in the fourth game. This makes the team eager to continue the same even in the final T20I and end the series on a winning note. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 164 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 60 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30. Shree Charani has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 46.50.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The fifth and final T20I of the series between South Africa and India Women will be played at the Willowmoore Park, which offers the home-ground advantage to the Proteas. This ground has favoured the chasing teams, as 32 out of 54 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 132, falling to just 123 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between South Africa Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies are expected to be clear, but there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Sunny 59% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 59% Humidity 9° - 23° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

South Africa Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have encountered an end to its winning streak. Now the team holds three wins and two losses, as the next game against India Women brings more challenges for them. They have players such as Nonkululeko Mlaba, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.33, and Tazmin Brits, who has scored 62 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.

India Women Team Form

India Women have finally regained their winning momentum in this series. The team will be heading to the final T20I with two wins and three losses over its last five games. They have players such as Kranti Gaud, who holds a wicket in 3 innings at an economy of 8.83, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who has scored 81 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.25.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt has dominated with the bat for South Africa Women in this series. She has managed to score 346 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 38.44.

Shafali Verma, on the other hand, has stood up as a classy batter for India Women. She has managed to score 384 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 42.67.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka still remains a vital bowling asset for South Africa Women. In her last 8 games for the team, she has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 7.65.

On the other hand, Deepti Sharma has finally regained her form with the ball. She now holds 10 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 8.25.