Facts: With five losses in as many games, this is Brisbane Heat Women’s worst start to a Women’s Big Bash League season.

Adelaide Strikers Women are winless in their previous four games against the Heat.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

The Adelaide Strikers have avoided the last spot only courtesy of their next opponents being woefully out of form. The Strikers have managed just one win in five matches, losing each of their previous three games. They were lucky that rain stopped play in the first game as the Melbourne Stars were on top while Laura Wolvaardt inspired them to a win over defending champions Melbourne Renegades. Since then, however, it has gone downhill for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 champions.

Brisbane Heat Women lie at the bottom of the table after losing each of their five games so far this season. This is their worst ever start to a Women’s Big Bash League season. Neither their bowlers, nor their batters have inspired confidence in any of the games. With the way they’re playing, it looks unlikely that they will be able to qualify for the playoffs for the eighth season in a row.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The only game that Adelaide Strikers have played at home this season was the victory over the reigning champions. Laura Wolvaardt put on a masterclass that day, staying unbeaten on 71. She is the most in-form batter out of all the players expected to be in action in Adelaide and hence, we’re backing her to go big in the match.

Both of the team’s opening pairs have failed to provide the team a solid start consistently. Only once in each of their five matches have they managed to score more than 20 runs for the first wicket. Hence, we’re expecting another game where the teams lose their first wicket early.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

Both of the games that have been played at the Karen Rolton Oval have seen captains opt to bowl first after winning the toss. While the first game saw a successful defence of the target, the Strikers chased the target down with ease. Batters could find it easy to bat on once they settle down and hence, we’re expecting the winner of the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

There’s a forecast of moderate rain during the day in Adelaide, but the clouds are likely to clear by the time the match begins. We are expecting a full game to be played out under pleasant weather with gentle winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Both teams are terribly out of form and they’ve tried different combinations to overturn their fortunes. There are no injury concerns faced by either team and they would play their strongest XIs.

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The Adelaide Strikers Women’s team have lost three games on the bounce. After seeing their first game abandoned due to rain, the Strikers defeated the Melbourne Renegades, but are winless since then.

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women have lost all five of their matches in the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League. They came into the tournament winless in three T20 games in the T20 Spring Challenge.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

The last time she played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Laura Wolvaardt smashed 10 fours en route to an unbeaten 48-ball-71. This knock helped the team register their only win of the tournament till now. She is the only player from either side to score a fifty this season. With the way that the Heat have bowled in their previous 5 games, the South African could notch up her second half century.

Grace Harris to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

With 277 runs in 12 games, Grace Harris was Brisbane Heat’s top scorer in the previous season. The opening batter has featured only thrice so far but averages 30 in those games, the highest among all of her teammates in the ongoing edition of the WBBL. We are backing Harris to be the top scorer from her team in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

Pacer Darcie Brown has wreaked havoc in every game she has played. The 22-year-old has taken 10 wickets in 5 games to lead the bowling charts for the team. Brown returned with figures of 2/24 last time she played in Adelaide and we are expecting a similar performance from her this time around.

Jess Jonassen to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

While none of their bowlers inspire any confidence, captain Jess Jonassen is our pick to be the best Heat bowler in the game. She was the only wicket-taker in the one away match they have played this season. Moreover, she has pedigree on her side, finishing as the third highest wicket-taker in the previous season.