Facts: Brisbane Heat Women have reached the final of the previous four T20 tournaments they’ve played and lost on each occasion.

Adelaide Strikers Women have won the previous five games they have played against the Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

The Adelaide Strikers Women’s team have six points on the board in seven games. They have two wins under their belt, including a victory over the Heat a few days back. Two of their matches were abandoned while they’ve lost thrice already. Laura Wolvaardt has stood out for the Strikers with the opener scoring 215 runs, the third-most in the tournament so far.

Brisbane Heat Women managed to avoid defeat in the previous game as rain prevented even a single ball from being bowled in their match against Sydney Sixers. Prior to the abandoned game, they had lost 6 matches in a row. The last season’s finalists have failed to win in any of their previous 10 T20s, a run stretching to the group stage of the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Adelaide Strikers’ South African import Laura Wolvaardt has lived up to the billing after coming into the tournament having ended the 2025 ODI World Cup as the topscorer. She has scored two fifties already and finds herself in third spot in the list of the highest runscorers in the WBBL.

The first four matches saw Brisbane Heat lose their first wicket early. The average partnership score for the opening wicket was 14. While their most recent game was washed out, the two matches prior to that saw them put together partnerships of 51 and 46. While the rest of the team struggles, their openers look like they’ve found their form. Hence, we’re expecting them to put together more than 25 runs for the first wicket once again in North Sydney.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

There have been three matches that have been played at the North Sydney Oval this season. The teams that won the toss opted to field first on each occasion. There have been two wins for the chasing teams in those three games while the Melbourne Stars successfully defended their target. We believe that the captain that wins the toss will want to know the target to chase and opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear before and after the match. However, during the match hours, we’re likely to see little rain with the weather forecast predicting a 15% chance of a downpour. The maximum temperature is expected to be 28C and the mercury likely to go down to 25C during the scheduled game time.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Jemimah Rodrigues extended her personal leave and will remain in India for the rest of the ongoing WBBL season, which should see Annie O’Neil keep her spot in the team with the Heat. Grace Harris could also return to the side after missing the previous two games as part of a personal workload management plan. We’re not expecting the Strikers to make any changes.

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The Adelaide Strikers’ three losses were sandwiched between their two wins in the tournament. Inclement weather conditions forced their first and most recent matches to not yield a result.

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

With 6 losses on the bounce, the Brisbane Heat Women’s team would have been delighted to see a wash out, which could allow them time to regroup and rethink their strategy to get out of this rut.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

Adelaide Strikers opener Laura Wolvaardt has been quite consistent in the 2025/26 WBBL. The 26-year-old has averaged 43 in seven games, taking her tally to 215 runs this season. The last time the two sides met, Wolvaardt scored a half century and is likely to replicate that performance, if not exceed it.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

After three games without a big score, Lauren Winfield-Hill finally announced herself against the Strikers in her previous match. Her knock was littered with six fours and a six as she narrowly missed out on her maiden half-century this season. The Heat openers have played with renewed vigour in the last two matches and hence, we’re expecting Winfield-Hill to do well.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

Darcie Brown blanked in the two most recent home games on a pitch which favoured the slower bowlers. However, away from home, Darcie Brown has been sensational, taking 8 wickets in just 4 matches. We’re backing her to take a couple of wickets in North Sydney against the Heat.

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Teenage pacer Lucy Hamilton was the team’s best bowler when they lost to the Adelaide Strikers earlier this week. She got the wickets of Tahlia Wilson and Madeline Penna to take her tally to 7 wickets this season. We’re expecting Hamilton to trouble the Strikers’ middle order with her pace bowling.