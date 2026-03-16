Facts: Brisbane Heat Women are on a winless streak of 7 games in T20 cricket.

Melbourne Stars’ Meg Lanning set a record of the most boundaries hit - 26 (22 fours and 4 sixes) - in a single Women’s Big Bash League innings in the previous game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Four losses in a row in the Women’s Big Bash League have condemned Brisbane Heat Women to the bottom of the table. They reached the final of the tournament in each of the previous two editions. With the way they’re playing it looks like that run is set to come to an end. They’ve been unable to get going with the bat or ball and none of their star-studded squad have been able to pull them out of this mess.

Last season’s bottom-placed side, Melbourne Stars Women, have made a decent start this time around with two wins in four games. Their wins came either side of their loss to the Melbourne Renegades while their opening match was abandoned. Meg Lanning has starred for the side and comes into the game on the back of her best ever WBBL score. They’ll be looking to solidify their playoff positions with a win in Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

We’re backing the record-breaker Meg Lanning to go big in the match. The Singapore-born Australian smashed her way into the record books with a 74-ball-135 against the Sydney Sixers, which included 22 fours and 4 maximums. She has scored 412 runs in 10 games against the Heat, averaging a half century every other match.

In the four games played so far, the Brisbane Heat batters have managed an aggregate of just 53 runs for the first wicket. The Stars bowlers will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the out-of-form batters. They have struck in the first two overs in each of their four matches and we’re expecting them to repeat that feat once again. Hence, we’re predicting another low opening partnership for the Heat.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Allan Border Field has played hosts to four matches so far in the ongoing tournament with two wins for the chasing team while two games have gone the way of the team that batted first. However, all four times, the captains opted to field first. We’re expecting a similar outcome this time around as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match is as good as it could have been. There is no prediction of rain with the skies expected to be clear. The mercury should indicate temperatures in the early 20s. Gentle winds of 8 km per hour are expected to blow through.

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Warm Breeze

Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Brisbane Heat brought in experienced English batter Lauren Winfield-Hill to replace the off-colour Grace Harris in the previous game. We’re expecting them to stick with the same line-up despite the recent loss. The Melbourne Stars registered a dominating win in the previous game and should continue with the winning combination.

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Last year’s runner-up Brisbane Heat have lost all four of their games so far. This has taken their winless streak to 7 matches, with their last victory coming in the group stages of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Two wins in four games have taken Melbourne Stars to fifth spot in the table. They’ve lost once while their first game was called off due to inclement weather conditions.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

Nadine de Klerk is the only batter from the Brisbane Heat stable to cross the 100-run mark. The South African averages just under 29 in home games, amassing 86 of her 101 runs in Brisbane. She comes into the match with her highest score of the season - 43 - and with the home crowd backing her, we’re expecting her to build on that.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

Despite playing just 4 games, Meg Lanning is the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far with 288 runs. Over a larger window of 10 matches, the 33-year-old averages over 47. She has scored fifty or more in three of the four matches so far and we’re expecting her to carry on her stellar form in Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Brisbane Heat Women have been relatively ineffective in the tournament in the first four games. Lucy Hamilton, however, has managed to take a wicket in each of the three home outings. Despite her tender age of 19, Hamilton has shouldered the responsibility of being the team’s strike bowler and emerged as the joint-highest wicket taker for the Heat in the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge.

Kim Garth to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Kim Garth blanked in the first match, but since then has set the field alight. The 29-year-old’s next three games saw her return with figures of 2/16, 2/16, and 4/3. With 8 wickets so far, Garth is the Stars’ leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament and just 2 dismissals behind equalling her tally from last season.