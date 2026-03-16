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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

BRH

39%

Chance of Winning

MST

61%

Parimatch

1.63
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Allan Border Field

Bottom of the table Brisbane Heat Women’s search for their maiden win this Women’s Big Bash League season continues as they host Melbourne Stars. The game is scheduled to be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane from 2:40 PM IST on Sunday, November 23.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Brisbane Heat Women are on a winless streak of 7 games in T20 cricket.
  • Melbourne Stars’ Meg Lanning set a record of the most boundaries hit - 26 (22 fours and 4 sixes) - in a single Women’s Big Bash League innings in the previous game.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Four losses in a row in the Women’s Big Bash League have condemned Brisbane Heat Women to the bottom of the table. They reached the final of the tournament in each of the previous two editions. With the way they’re playing it looks like that run is set to come to an end. They’ve been unable to get going with the bat or ball and none of their star-studded squad have been able to pull them out of this mess.

Last season’s bottom-placed side, Melbourne Stars Women, have made a decent start this time around with two wins in four games. Their wins came either side of their loss to the Melbourne Renegades while their opening match was abandoned. Meg Lanning has starred for the side and comes into the game on the back of her best ever WBBL score. They’ll be looking to solidify their playoff positions with a win in Brisbane.

  • Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 39%
  • Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

We’re backing the record-breaker Meg Lanning to go big in the match. The Singapore-born Australian smashed her way into the record books with a 74-ball-135 against the Sydney Sixers, which included 22 fours and 4 maximums. She has scored 412 runs in 10 games against the Heat, averaging a half century every other match.

In the four games played so far, the Brisbane Heat batters have managed an aggregate of just 53 runs for the first wicket. The Stars bowlers will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing the out-of-form batters. They have struck in the first two overs in each of their four matches and we’re expecting them to repeat that feat once again. Hence, we’re predicting another low opening partnership for the Heat.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Allan Border Field has played hosts to four matches so far in the ongoing tournament with two wins for the chasing team while two games have gone the way of the team that batted first. However, all four times, the captains opted to field first. We’re expecting a similar outcome this time around as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the match is as good as it could have been. There is no prediction of rain with the skies expected to be clear. The mercury should indicate temperatures in the early 20s. Gentle winds of 8 km per hour are expected to blow through.

Partly Cloudy
Showers
Warm
Breeze
Partly Cloudy
Showers
Warm
Breeze

Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Brisbane Heat brought in experienced English batter Lauren Winfield-Hill to replace the off-colour Grace Harris in the previous game. We’re expecting them to stick with the same line-up despite the recent loss. The Melbourne Stars registered a dominating win in the previous game and should continue with the winning combination.

Playing

BRH
BRH
MST
MST
First TeamSecond Team
Harris Grace

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Henry Chinelle

all rounder

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Garth Kim

all rounder

Wrigley Mikayla

no information yet

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Last year’s runner-up Brisbane Heat have lost all four of their games so far. This has taken their winless streak to 7 matches, with their last victory coming in the group stages of the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Two wins in four games have taken Melbourne Stars to fifth spot in the table. They’ve lost once while their first game was called off due to inclement weather conditions.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head

Brisbane Heat Women lead the head-to-head record against Melbourne Stars with 11 wins to their name against just 7 for their opponents. The Stars had won the first three matches played between the two sides but since then have only managed four wins in 17 attempts. Head to Head: Brisbane Heat Women: 11 Melbourne Stars Women: 07 Draw/Tie: 00 No Result/Abandoned: 02
Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		1143408DDLLD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		09 DecDPES vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 09.12.2025
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		05 DecDMST vs SYT T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 05.12.2025
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		03 DecLMST vs SYS T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 03.12.2025
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		01 DecLHOH vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 01.12.2025
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		29 NovDMER vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 29.11.2025
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		1008200LLLDL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		06 DecLPES vs BRH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 06.12.2025
Sydney Thunder
Sydney ThunderSYT		03 DecLSYT vs BRH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 03.12.2025
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		30 NovLBRH vs ADS T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 30.11.2025
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		28 NovDSYS vs BRH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 28.11.2025
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		25 NovLADS vs BRH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 25.11.2025

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

T20

Allan Border Field, null

Icon

Brisbane Heat

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.63
Icon

Melbourne Stars

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.28

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Nadine de Klerk to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

Nadine de Klerk is the only batter from the Brisbane Heat stable to cross the 100-run mark. The South African averages just under 29 in home games, amassing 86 of her 101 runs in Brisbane. She comes into the match with her highest score of the season - 43 - and with the home crowd backing her, we’re expecting her to build on that.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

Despite playing just 4 games, Meg Lanning is the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far with 288 runs. Over a larger window of 10 matches, the 33-year-old averages over 47. She has scored fifty or more in three of the four matches so far and we’re expecting her to carry on her stellar form in Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Brisbane Heat Women have been relatively ineffective in the tournament in the first four games. Lucy Hamilton, however, has managed to take a wicket in each of the three home outings. Despite her tender age of 19, Hamilton has shouldered the responsibility of being the team’s strike bowler and emerged as the joint-highest wicket taker for the Heat in the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge.

Kim Garth to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Kim Garth blanked in the first match, but since then has set the field alight. The 29-year-old’s next three games saw her return with figures of 2/16, 2/16, and 4/3. With 8 wickets so far, Garth is the Stars’ leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament and just 2 dismissals behind equalling her tally from last season.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Melbourne Stars Women

The recent head to head record favours the Heat with the Melbourne Stars winning just once in the last five games. The venue should also favour the Brisbane Heat with the game being played at the Allan Border Field. However, the form of the two teams indicate a win for the Stars. Brisbane Heat are yet to register a win this season while the Stars reside in playoff positions. Hence, we’re predicting a win for the visitors on Sunday.
  • Brisbane Heat Women to win - 2.28 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Stars Women to win - 1.63 (Parimatch)
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