Facts: With 416 runs, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women in this campaign.

With 516 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women have had an incredible campaign thus far as they have been one of the most consistent teams this season. In the group stages they ended up with seven wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table. They have already beaten Perth Scorchers once this season.

Perth Scorchers Women have been sensational in the second half of the season this term as they head into this game after four wins on the bounce. In the last game they beat Sydney Sixers Women by 11 runs. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Lizelle Lee has been incredible this season as she has scored 228 runs with an average of 28.50. In the last game Lee scored 32 off 20 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Sophie Devine has had a decent campaign this season but has struggled for form in the last few games. In the last match she scored seven runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Hobart during the game with minimum chances of any rain during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women were excellent in the group stages as they won seven of the ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women head into this game after four wins on the bounce and would be hoping to make it five wins in the Finals.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge has had a stunning campaign so far. In the last game she scored 71 off 47 balls. With 416 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney was excellent once again in the last match as she scored 76 runs and took her team over the line. Mooney remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Heather Graham struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been exceptional this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine had a decent game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and with 15 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.