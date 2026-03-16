287

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

HOH

61%

Chance of Winning

PES

39%

Parimatch

1.63
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Bellerive Oval

League leaders Hobart Hurricanes Women get ready to host Perth Scorchers after suffering two losses on the bounce in the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from 1:40 PM IST on Saturday, November 29.

Facts:

  • Hobart Hurricanes are yet to win the Women’s Big Bash League - one of only two teams left to do so.
  • Heather Graham - with 18 wickets - is the highest wicket-taker in this fixture. 13 of the 18 dismissals have come for the Scorchers while she has taken 5 for her current team.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women made their best ever start to a Women’s Big Bash League season with five wins on the bounce. However, just when they seemed indomitable, they lost two games on the bounce, with their lead at the top reduced to just 1 point. Heather Graham, with 14 wickets, leads the bowling charts while Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the second highest runscorer. However, they will need to dig deep in order to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The Perth Scorchers sit just two points behind the Hurricanes in fourth spot with four wins and three losses in seven matches. They’ve won both of their recent matches and come into the game in good form. Katie Mack and Beth Mooney have led the charge for them with the bat while Amy Edgar and Chloe Ainsworth have been their most prolific bowlers.

  • Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 61%
  • Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Danni Wyatt-Hodge comes into the match in red-hot form. The Englishwoman has scored 290 runs so far in the tournament, at an average of 48.33. Wyatt-Hodge is just 37 runs behind the WBBL’s leading runscorer, a gap we’re backing her to bridge in Melbourne.

A topsy-turvy season for Beth Mooney has seen her register one of just two centuries scored so far this season while failing to score more than 20 runs in five of the other six games. The previous match, however, saw her play some good shots before she got stumped at 41 against the defending champions. With the Hurricanes bowlers uncharacteristically failing to click as a unit in recent games we’re expecting Mooney to go big in the game.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the games played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart so far have been won by teams that won the toss. The hosts defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets while the Sydney Sixers successfully defended their total of 147 runs. Four of the five matches last season were won by teams that batted first with the fifth resulting in a washout. With recent records behind the batting teams, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The rain gods are expected to be kind with a very small chance of rain during the game. The temperature is expected to hover between 14 and 16 degrees celsius.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Despite the Hurricanes’ recent troubles, we’re not expecting the table toppers to make any changes. Perth Scorchers, too, will want to stick with the winning combination.

Playing

HOH
HOH
PES
PES
First TeamSecond Team
Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Mack Katie

batsman

Darke Maddy

wicket keeper

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Strange Ruby

no information yet

Mills Lilly

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Five wins on the bounce had taken the Hurricanes to the top with a seemingly unassailable lead. However, two consecutive losses have cut the gap to just 1 point.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

The Scorchers had alternated wins and losses in their first five games. However, two consecutive wins sees them climb up to fourth spot in the league.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head to Head

The Perth Scorchers lead the head-to-head record against the Hobart Hurricanes with 12 wins in 21 matches. The table toppers have managed to win 7 games, including the previous three games. Two of the matches didn’t end in a result. Head to Head: Hobart Hurricanes Women: 07 Perth Scorchers Women: 12 Draw/Tie: 00 No Result/Abandoned: 02
Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		11812016WDWWL
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		13 DecWHOH vs PES T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 13.12.2025
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide StrikersADS		05 DecDADS vs HOH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 05.12.2025
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		01 DecWHOH vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 01.12.2025
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		29 NovWHOH vs PES T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 29.11.2025
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		26 NovLMST vs HOH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 26.11.2025
Perth Scorchers
Perth ScorchersPES		13553010LDDWW
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart HurricanesHOH		13 DecLHOH vs PES T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 13.12.2025
Sydney Sixers
Sydney SixersSYS		11 DecDSYS vs PES T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 11.12.2025
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne StarsMST		09 DecDPES vs MST T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 09.12.2025
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane HeatBRH		06 DecWPES vs BRH T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 06.12.2025
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne RenegadesMER		02 DecWPES vs MER T20 Big Bash League, Women Results Score 02.12.2025

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women

T20

Bellerive Oval, null

Icon

Hobart Hurricanes

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.63
Icon

Perth Scorchers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.28

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

The tournament’s second-highest run scorer so far is our pick to be the best batter for the Hurricanes. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has scored 290 runs so far in the seven games she has played. The Englishwoman has batted at a strike rate of 145, exemplifying her intent Down Under.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Beth Mooney has lacked consistency so far in the tournament, which has reflected in the Scorchers’ results. The Australian hard-hitter is the fourth highest rungetter in the ongoing season with 205 runs, including a century. She averages nearly 40 in games against the Hurricanes and hence, we’re backing her to do well.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

Heather Graham, surprisingly, blanked in the previous game for the first time this season. She is the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets to her name in seven games. The medium pacer has taken 6 wickets in two matches in Hobart and we’re expecting her to add to that tally when the Scorchers visit.

Amy Edgar to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

15 wickets in her previous 10 matches have made Amy Edgar the most in-form bowler for Perth Scorchers in T20 cricket. The versatile bowler, who can bowl medium pace as well as spin, has been economical with the ball, too, conceding an average of just 6.56 runs per over in that period. We expect her to trouble the Hurricanes batters at the Bellerive Oval.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Despite losing both of their recent games, Hobart Hurricanes Women are favourites to win the game. The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, come into the match having registered back-to-back wins for the first time this season. However, despite recent form, we’re backing the Hurricanes to end up on the winning side by a narrow margin, owing to the game scheduled to be played in Hobart.
  • Hobart Hurricanes Women to win - 1.63 (Parimatch)
  • Perth Scorchers Women to win - 2.28 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments