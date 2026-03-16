Facts: Hobart Hurricanes are yet to win the Women’s Big Bash League - one of only two teams left to do so.

Heather Graham - with 18 wickets - is the highest wicket-taker in this fixture. 13 of the 18 dismissals have come for the Scorchers while she has taken 5 for her current team.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women made their best ever start to a Women’s Big Bash League season with five wins on the bounce. However, just when they seemed indomitable, they lost two games on the bounce, with their lead at the top reduced to just 1 point. Heather Graham, with 14 wickets, leads the bowling charts while Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the second highest runscorer. However, they will need to dig deep in order to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The Perth Scorchers sit just two points behind the Hurricanes in fourth spot with four wins and three losses in seven matches. They’ve won both of their recent matches and come into the game in good form. Katie Mack and Beth Mooney have led the charge for them with the bat while Amy Edgar and Chloe Ainsworth have been their most prolific bowlers.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Danni Wyatt-Hodge comes into the match in red-hot form. The Englishwoman has scored 290 runs so far in the tournament, at an average of 48.33. Wyatt-Hodge is just 37 runs behind the WBBL’s leading runscorer, a gap we’re backing her to bridge in Melbourne.

A topsy-turvy season for Beth Mooney has seen her register one of just two centuries scored so far this season while failing to score more than 20 runs in five of the other six games. The previous match, however, saw her play some good shots before she got stumped at 41 against the defending champions. With the Hurricanes bowlers uncharacteristically failing to click as a unit in recent games we’re expecting Mooney to go big in the game.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the games played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart so far have been won by teams that won the toss. The hosts defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets while the Sydney Sixers successfully defended their total of 147 runs. Four of the five matches last season were won by teams that batted first with the fifth resulting in a washout. With recent records behind the batting teams, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The rain gods are expected to be kind with a very small chance of rain during the game. The temperature is expected to hover between 14 and 16 degrees celsius.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Despite the Hurricanes’ recent troubles, we’re not expecting the table toppers to make any changes. Perth Scorchers, too, will want to stick with the winning combination.

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Five wins on the bounce had taken the Hurricanes to the top with a seemingly unassailable lead. However, two consecutive losses have cut the gap to just 1 point.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

The Scorchers had alternated wins and losses in their first five games. However, two consecutive wins sees them climb up to fourth spot in the league.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

The tournament’s second-highest run scorer so far is our pick to be the best batter for the Hurricanes. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has scored 290 runs so far in the seven games she has played. The Englishwoman has batted at a strike rate of 145, exemplifying her intent Down Under.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Beth Mooney has lacked consistency so far in the tournament, which has reflected in the Scorchers’ results. The Australian hard-hitter is the fourth highest rungetter in the ongoing season with 205 runs, including a century. She averages nearly 40 in games against the Hurricanes and hence, we’re backing her to do well.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

Heather Graham, surprisingly, blanked in the previous game for the first time this season. She is the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets to her name in seven games. The medium pacer has taken 6 wickets in two matches in Hobart and we’re expecting her to add to that tally when the Scorchers visit.

Amy Edgar to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

15 wickets in her previous 10 matches have made Amy Edgar the most in-form bowler for Perth Scorchers in T20 cricket. The versatile bowler, who can bowl medium pace as well as spin, has been economical with the ball, too, conceding an average of just 6.56 runs per over in that period. We expect her to trouble the Hurricanes batters at the Bellerive Oval.