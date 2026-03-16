Facts: Georgia Wareham is the most economical bowler - 4.95 runs per over - out of the players that have taken more than one wicket in the tournament.

The Melbourne Renegades are looking to become the third team to successfully defend their title after Sydney Sixers (2016/17 and 2017/18) and Brisbane Heat (2018/19 and 2019/20).

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women come into the match as the defending champions, having defeated Brisbane Heat in the final. This season, they haven’t been at their impervious best, but have still managed to stay within the playoff spots. With four wins and two losses, they find themselves in third spot behind Hobart Hurricanes and derby rivals Melbourne Stars. Georgia Wareham has carried the team so far in the tournament with both the bat and ball.

The 2021/22 champions Perth Scorchers lie just outside the playoff spots, the same position they finished in last year. Consistency has eluded them with only individual brilliance saving them in the three games they’ve won so far in six attempts. While Beth Mooney scored a century against the Heat, Sophie Devine and Amy Edgar bowled exceptionally well in both their wins over the Adelaide Strikers.

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

With the threat of rain looming and the venue also not entirely favouring batters, we’re not expecting a high-scoring match. Only one of the five matches played at the venue got close to an aggregate total of 300 runs, falling short by one run. The other four matches saw an average inning score of 117. Hence, we’re not expecting the total runs scored in the match to cross the 275-run mark.

The second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far, Georgia Wareham, is also the most economical bowler. She has bowled at an economy rate of under 4.95 and in none of the six matches she has bowled, has Wareham conceded more than 25 runs. We’re not only backing her to get a couple of wickets, but also do so without conceding many runs.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

5 matches have been played at the Junction Oval in the tournament at this stage. While the first game was washed out, there have been two wins each for the sides batting first and second. However, on all five occasions, we saw the captains opt to field first after winning the toss. We’re not expecting that trend to change when the Renegades and Scorchers face-off.

Weather Report

While we’re not expecting a washout, rain is likely to interrupt the game periodically. The sun isn’t expected to come out for prolonged periods as the forecast predicts light rain throughout the game. The temperature should remain consistent around the 17-18 degrees celsius mark.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

The Renegades’ opening pair conundrum continues and we’re expecting them to reinstate Davina Perrin to partner the dangerous Courtney Webb. For the Scorchers, we’re not expecting any changes as they slowly bleed in their star, Sophie Molineux.

Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

The defending champions started the tournament with two wins in a row. Since then, however, the Renegades have lost two of the four matches and find themselves in third spot in the table.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have won alternate games this season so far. With three wins and as many losses, the Scorchers have had a topsy-turvy WBBL and are looking for consistency.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Sophie Molineux to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

Australian allrounder Sophie Molineux’s introduction to the defending champions’ line-up was delayed due to injury. In the three games the 27-year-old has played, she has impressed with the bat despite not being able to score big so far. She has averaged 36 in those 3 innings and could be the top scoring batter for the hosts against the Scorchers.

Katie Mack to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

The Scorchers’ batters are yet to consistently perform in the 2025/26 WBBL. Beth Mooney scored a century but was toothless in other games. Katie Mack, however, has shown a little bit of consistency with three scores above 20 runs, including a half-century two games ago. We’re expecting the 32-year-old to be her team’s top scorer.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

With 12 wickets in the 6 games she has played so far, Georgia Wareham will go into the match with a lot of confidence. The 26-year-old has bamboozled batters with her spin bowling and is yet to end a game wicketless. We’re expecting her to get a couple of wickets once again.

Amy Edgar to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

A 4-wicket haul in the previous game has put Amy Edgar top of the list of bowlers to watch out for in Melbourne. The spinner ripped through the Adelaide Strikers middle order like a knife through hot butter as she registered only her second 4-wicket haul in the WBBL.