396

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

MST

58%

Chance of Winning

SYT

42%

Parimatch

1.72
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Junction Oval

Melbourne Stars Women take on Sydney Thunder Women in the 38th game of the 2025 Women Big Bash League at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 05:10 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 417 runs, Meg Lanning is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars Women this season.
  • With 234 runs, Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder Women in this campaign.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women have had a solid campaign thus far but in the last few games they have struggled to make an impact as they head into this game after back to back defeats and would be hoping to end the group stages with a win to seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game they lost against the Sydney Sixers Women.

Unlike their opponent, Sydney Thunder Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just three wins in nine matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They will be hoping to end the campaign on a high. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Amy Jones has been one of the most consistent players for Melbourne Stars Women this season as so far she has scored 191 runs. Even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

Georgia Voll has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign she has scored 141 runs with an average of 17.62 and we believe she will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
No Wind
Cloudy
No Rain
Mild
No Wind

Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Playing

MST
MST
SYT
SYT
First TeamSecond Team
McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Garth Kim

all rounder

Finn Lucy

no information yet

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have been solid thus far but they head into this game after back to back defeats.

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have struggled for consistency this season as they have one win in the last four matches.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

T20

Junction Oval, null

Icon

Melbourne Stars

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1.72
Icon

Sydney Thunder

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.10

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been excellent once again and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter

Phoebe Litchfield was sensational in the last game as she scored a brilliant half century. So far she has scored 234 runs and is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day was outstanding once again in the last game as she had the best bowling figures in the game. With 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler

Shabnim Ismail was excellent once again in the last match as she ended up with bowling figures of 1/18. With 12 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Melbourne Stars Women

Even though Sydney Thunder Women have dominated this fixture in the past, they have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have already been knocked out of the tournament. Melbourne Stars Women are a win away from securing a playoff spot this season and we believe they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Melbourne Stars Women to win - 1.72 (Parimatch)
  • Sydney Thunder Women to win - 2.10 (Parimatch)
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