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International career

Emily Louise Arlott (born 23 February 1998, Worcestershire, England) is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents the England women’s national cricket team.

2021: Received her first England call-up in June after taking a hat-trick for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Included in the Test squad vs India (June 2021) and the ODI squad that followed, but remained uncapped. Later joined England A for the Ashes tour of Australia (December 2021–January 2022).

2022: Selected again for the Test against South Africa in June 2022 but withdrew due to post-COVID illness. Continued to play for Central Sparks and Birmingham Phoenix.

2023–2024: Continued in strong domestic form for Central Sparks, earning multiple top-wicket rankings in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Remained under England selectors’ watch but did not feature in senior squads during this period.

2025: Finally made her international debut after four years of near-selections.

May 21, 2025 (Canterbury): Made her T20I debut against West Indies and claimed her first international wicket, contributing to England’s eight-wicket victory.



May 23, 2025 (Hove): Produced her best T20I figures of 3 for 14 from four overs and earned praise for her pace, accuracy, and swing movement.



May 30, 2025 (Derby): Made her ODI debut against West Indies and featured in England’s 108-run win alongside fellow debutant Linsey Smith.



June 4 and 6, 2025: Played in the remaining ODI matches of the West Indies series, keeping her economy rate under 4.8 runs per over and strengthening her reputation as a controlled seam bowler.



October 2025: Represented England in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held across India and Sri Lanka.



October 15, 2025 (Colombo): Took one wicket and shared a 47-run ninth-wicket partnership with Charlie Dean against Pakistan, helping England reach 133 for 9 in a rain-affected contest.

By the end of 2025, Emily Arlott had earned T20I Cap No. 68 and ODI Cap No. 152, appearing in multiple international fixtures across both formats. Her 3/14 vs West Indies remains her career-best, while her World Cup partnership with Dean is remembered as one of England’s key rescue efforts that year.

Leagues Participation

Emily Louise Arlott has been an active participant in England’s franchise cricket structure since the introduction of The Hundred in 2021.

Women’s Hundred

Emily Arlott joined Birmingham Phoenix Women during the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021 and has remained with the franchise since then.

Year Team Notes 2021 Birmingham Phoenix Women Debut season; featured in several matches, gaining initial franchise experience. 2022 Birmingham Phoenix Women Best season statistically; 9 wickets with best figures of 3/19, among the team’s leading bowlers. 2023 Birmingham Phoenix Women Continued as part of the core bowling unit; fewer wickets, but remained a mainstay in the lineup. 2024 Birmingham Phoenix Women Claimed over 11 wickets, widely viewed as one of the best uncapped bowlers in the league; performances drew England selectors’ attention. 2025 Birmingham Phoenix Women Played multiple matches; total career in The Hundred estimated at 33 games, 20 wickets, and 217 runs; remained a consistent figure in the bowling attack.

Domestic career

Emily Arlott began her county career with Worcestershire Women, debuting on 5 May 2013 against Durham at the age of 15. By 2015, she had already established herself as one of the county’s main bowlers. In 2019, after returning from injury, she achieved a breakthrough season with 19 wickets across formats, including 12 in the County Championship at an average of 18.66 and best figures of 4/25. That year, she was named Players’ Player of the Year for Worcestershire. Her form continued in the 2022 County T20, where she collected another five wickets.

When the domestic structure was reformed in 2020, Arlott joined Central Sparks, where she became a key player. Her most memorable spell came on 5 June 2021 against Southern Vipers in Hove, when she took four wickets in one over, including a hat-trick, and finished with 5/29. The performance drew national attention and brought her closer to England selection. Later that year, she was awarded one of the first full-time women’s professional contracts and included in the PCA Women’s Team of the Year. Over the following three seasons, she remained one of the most productive bowlers for Central Sparks, claiming 15 wickets in 2022, 17 in 2023, and 23 in 2024.

In 2025, she moved to Warwickshire Women, joining the professional Bears squad. On 27 April 2025, she played a standout innings against Essex, scoring 130 from 141 balls after entering at 22/5. It was her first List A century and one of the most remarkable innings of the season. The performance earned her PCA Women’s Player of the Month.

During the 2025 off-season, Arlott expanded her career overseas by joining Western Australia Women in the WNCL. On debut, she recorded 3/40 in 10 overs against ACT Meteors in Canberra.

Records and achievements

Emily Arlott’s career highlights trace her progression from county cricket to international recognition, built on breakthrough spells, record performances, and landmark selections.

2020: Became one of the first women in England to receive a full-time professional domestic contract under the ECB’s new structure.

5 June 2021: Achieved her career-best bowling figures of 5/29 for Central Sparks against Southern Vipers in Hove, a spell that included a hat-trick and brought widespread recognition.

June 2021: Earned her first call-up to the England Test squad for the home series against India, marking her entry into the national setup.

2022: Ended the season as Birmingham Phoenix’s leading wicket-taker in The Hundred with nine wickets at an average of 11.11.

27 April 2025: Scored her first List A century with 130 runs from 141 balls for Warwickshire Women against Essex. The innings came when her team was struggling at 22 for 5 and earned her the PCA Women’s Player of the Month award.

21 May 2025: Made her international debut in a T20I against West Indies at Canterbury and took her first international wicket in that match.

30 May 2025: Made her ODI debut against West Indies at Derby, alongside Linsey Smith, as one of two debutants in the fixture.

2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Represented England and contributed in both batting and bowling, including a crucial 47-run ninth-wicket partnership with Charlie Dean against Pakistan in Colombo.

Personal life

Emily Arlott keeps her private life away from the public spotlight, focusing primarily on her cricket career. Very little is known about her personal relationships or lifestyle, as she rarely discusses them in the media or online.

Finance

Emily Arlott’s earnings stem from her professional cricket contracts and tournament participation. She held full-time regional contracts with Central Sparks (2020–2024) and later joined Warwickshire Women (from 2025) under the ECB’s Tier 1 structure. After funding increases, the average regional salary reached ~£25,000 annually, while counties allocated up to £800,000 per squad. Her additional income comes from The Hundred, where salaries for women rose from around £8,000 in 2021 to £29,000 by 2025; her bracket with Birmingham Phoenix likely falls in the upper mid-tier.

Family

No reliable data is available about her parents, siblings, or marital status. She has not made any public references to a partner or children. A Wisden 2025 interview briefly mentioned “a new addition at home,” which most likely referred to a pet.

Scandals

Emily Arlott has maintained a clean professional record. She has never been involved in controversies, disciplinary actions, or off-field disputes. The only public mention of her absence came in 2022, when she withdrew from England’s Test squad due to illness after COVID-19, unrelated to any disciplinary matter.

Fans

Arlott interacts with supporters mainly through her verified Instagram (@emily_arlott) and X (Twitter: @EmArlott) accounts. She has around 5,000–5,500 Instagram followers, where she shares training sessions, match photos, and team posts rather than lifestyle updates.