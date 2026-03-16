Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction
PES
59%
Chance of Winning
MER
41%
Parimatch
T20
WACA Ground
Facts:
- With 280 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this campaign.
- With 185 runs, Georgia Wareham is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades Women this season.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers Women have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they have four wins in four defeats and are currently fifth on the table. Perth Scorchers Women and two wins in the last three matches, in the last game they struggled against Hobart Hurricanes Women as they lost the game by seven wickets.
Melbourne Renegades Women got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but have struggled to make an impact in the second half of the season as they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 59%
- Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 41%
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025
Sophie Devine has had a solid campaign so far as he has scored 140 runs thus far. In the last game against Melbourne Renegades Women, she scored 46 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Courtney Webb has had a solid campaign thus far as she has been consistent and has scored 143 runs in eight matches. Even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
Webb Courtney
batsman
Darke Maddy
wicket keeper
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Faltum Nicole
wicket keeper
King Alana
bowler
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Strange Ruby
no information yet
Coyte Sarah
bowler
Mills Lilly
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
Edgar Amy
batsman
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Team Form
Perth Scorchers Women Team Form
Perth Scorchers Women struggled against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the last game. They have two wins in the last three matches.
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women head into this game after back to back defeats and are fourth on the table.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head to Head
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
T20
WACA Ground, null
Perth Scorchers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Renegades
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters
Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter
Even though Beth Mooney has struggled for consistency in this tournament, she has still been the standout batter for Perth Scorchers Women this season and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter
Georgia Wareham struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers
Chloe Ainsworth to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler
Chloe Ainsworth was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Renegades Women as she had the best bowling figures in the game. She is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler
Georgia Wareham has been sublime this season as she has been the standout player for her side. She is the leading run scorer and the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers Women
- Perth Scorchers Women to win - 1.67 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win - 2.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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