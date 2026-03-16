275

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

PES

59%

Chance of Winning

MER

41%

Parimatch

1.67
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

WACA Ground

Perth Scorchers Women take on Melbourne Renegades Women in the 33rd game of the 2025 Women Big Bash League at WACA Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 02 at 02:40 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 280 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this campaign.
  • With 185 runs, Georgia Wareham is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades Women this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they have four wins in four defeats and are currently fifth on the table. Perth Scorchers Women and two wins in the last three matches, in the last game they struggled against Hobart Hurricanes Women as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Melbourne Renegades Women got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but have struggled to make an impact in the second half of the season as they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 59%
  • Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sophie Devine has had a solid campaign so far as he has scored 140 runs thus far. In the last game against Melbourne Renegades Women, she scored 46 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Courtney Webb has had a solid campaign thus far as she has been consistent and has scored 143 runs in eight matches. Even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Playing

PES
PES
MER
MER
First TeamSecond Team
Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

Darke Maddy

wicket keeper

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Faltum Nicole

wicket keeper

Strange Ruby

no information yet

Mills Lilly

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Edgar Amy

batsman

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women struggled against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the last game. They have two wins in the last three matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women head into this game after back to back defeats and are fourth on the table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

T20

WACA Ground, null

Icon

Perth Scorchers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.67
Icon

Melbourne Renegades

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.20

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Even though Beth Mooney has struggled for consistency in this tournament, she has still been the standout batter for Perth Scorchers Women this season and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter

Georgia Wareham struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Chloe Ainsworth to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Chloe Ainsworth was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Renegades Women as she had the best bowling figures in the game. She is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler

Georgia Wareham has been sublime this season as she has been the standout player for her side. She is the leading run scorer and the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have had identical campaigns so far and are level on points which makes this a must win game for both sides. Perth Scorchers Women have already beaten Melbourne Renegades Women and we believe they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Perth Scorchers Women to win - 1.67 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Renegades Women to win - 2.20 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments