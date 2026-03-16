Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction
SYT
62%
Chance of Winning
BRH
38%
Parimatch
T20
Drummoyne Oval
Facts:
- With 201 runs, Heather Knight is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder Women in this campaign.
- With 158 runs, Nadine de Klerk is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat Women this season.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder Women have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed just two wins in eight matches and are currently seventh on the table. Sydney Thunder Women need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.
Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after eight matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Adelaide Strikers Women. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 62%
- Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 38%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Tips 2025
Georgia Voll has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign she has scored 120 runs with an average of 17.14. In the last game she scored one run and we believe she will struggle in the upcoming game.
Georgia Redmayne has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this season she has scored 96 runs with an average of 16 runs. In the last game she scored six runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Voll Georgia
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Bourke Lucy
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Knight Heather
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Ginger Sienna
batsman
Finn Lucy
no information yet
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Wrigley Mikayla
no information yet
Arlott Emily
bowler
O Neil Annie
batsman
Peschel Taneale
all rounder
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Bassingthwaite Lily
all rounder
Samantha Bates
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women have struggled this season as they have managed just two wins in eight matches.
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat Women remain the only winless team in this campaign. They are currently eighth on the table.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head to Head
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women
T20
Drummoyne Oval, null
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Brisbane Heat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters
Heather Knight to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter
Heather Knight was sensational in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season she has scored 201 runs and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nadine de Klerk to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter
Nadine de Klerk has been the standout batter for Brisbane Heat Women this season. So far she has scored 158 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers
Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler
Shabnim Ismail has been incredible this season and has been the standout bowler for her side. She has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler
Lucy Hamilton has been the most consistent bowler for Brisbane Heat Women this season. She has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
- Sydney Thunder Women to win - 1.60 (Parimatch)
- Brisbane Heat Women to win - 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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