Facts: With 201 runs, Heather Knight is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder Women in this campaign.

With 158 runs, Nadine de Klerk is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat Women this season.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed just two wins in eight matches and are currently seventh on the table. Sydney Thunder Women need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.

Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after eight matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Adelaide Strikers Women. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Georgia Voll has struggled to make an impact this season. So far in this campaign she has scored 120 runs with an average of 17.14. In the last game she scored one run and we believe she will struggle in the upcoming game.

Georgia Redmayne has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this season she has scored 96 runs with an average of 16 runs. In the last game she scored six runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have struggled this season as they have managed just two wins in eight matches.

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women remain the only winless team in this campaign. They are currently eighth on the table.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Heather Knight to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter

Heather Knight was sensational in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. So far this season she has scored 201 runs and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nadine de Klerk to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter

Nadine de Klerk has been the standout batter for Brisbane Heat Women this season. So far she has scored 158 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler

Shabnim Ismail has been incredible this season and has been the standout bowler for her side. She has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler

Lucy Hamilton has been the most consistent bowler for Brisbane Heat Women this season. She has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.