Facts: Perth Scorchers have recorded 6 wins on the bounce against Sydney Thunder between January 2018 to November 2020.

Beth Mooney is the only player to have crossed the 500-run mark in this fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Three wins in as many games has condemned Sydney Thunder Women to the seventh place in the table. They are ahead of Brisbane Heat in the bottom spot only due to having a better net run rate than last year’s runners-up. Women’s Big Bash League’s youngest ever captain, Phoebe Litchfield, has a mammoth task on her hand if she is to help her side to a playoff spot. Her batters have misfired and only Shabnim Ismail can hold her head up with her performances, having taken 6 wickets in the 3 games.

Last year’s fifth-placed side, Perth Scorchers Women’s team, have started the tournament better than their opponents. The Scorchers lie in fourth spot after two wins and as many losses in four games. Beth Mooney is their highest scorer for the team having hit a century already, while Sophie Devine has starred for them with the ball. While the Scorchers are playing away from home, they have form on their side as they look to reclaim their spot in the playoffs this season.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Perth Scorchers’ Beth Mooney is our pick to go big in the match. The Australian is the leading runscorer in this fixture with 505 runs in just 10 games, averaging over 63 in games against the Thunder. With a century under her belt already, she has proved that she can go big when in form and we’re expecting her to trouble the hosts.

The venue has been traditionally low-scoring. The average innings score last season was just under 127 runs and in the two games this season, we have seen an average of just 120.5 runs per inning. We aren’t expecting a change in this trend and backing the bowlers to excel at the Drummoyne Oval. We’re not expecting an aggregate score of over 270 runs to be scored in the match.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the matches played at the venue so far this season have seen teams successfully defend their total. Hobart Hurricanes Women were successful in defending their subpar total of 114 against the Heat while Sydney Sixers won the derby by 24 runs on the same day. While both the games saw the captains opt to field first, we’re expecting them to make a note of how the pitch behaved in the first two matches and decide to bat first.

Weather Report

We, finally, have a game in the WBBL where there is no forecast of rain. The two teams are likely to face pleasant conditions in Sydney with a temperature of 26 degrees celsius expected and winds of over 25 kmph blowing through. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Clear No Rain Mild Breeze

Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Perth Scorchers would be looking at playing the same XI that has won them two of the previous three games. On the other hand, the hosts might be looking at making some changes to reverse their fortunes.

Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

The Sydney Thunder Women’s team couldn’t have come into the game in worse form. They have lost all three of their matches so far this season. Even in the T20 Spring Challenge, they managed just two wins in four games.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have won two of the previous three games to propel themselves to fourth spot after a losing start to the WBBL. They came into the tournament after losing just once in five games in the T20 Spring Challenge.

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Anika Learoyd to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top batter

While Sydney Thunder Women has failed to perform as a whole, Anika Learoyd is the most in-form batter for the team. She averaged 53 in the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge, where she finished as the third highest run scorer despite playing just 4 games. We wouldn’t be surprised to see her finish as the Thunder’s best batter in Sydney.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney is Perth Scorchers’ highest runscorer so far this season with 139 runs in four games. While most of her runs came in a single game against the Heat, we still back the 31-year-old to go big in the match. She has an exceptional record in games involving the Thunder and she could be a thorn in their side once again.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be Sydney Thunder Women’s top bowler

Experienced medium pacer Shabnim Ismail warmed up for the match against the Scorchers perfectly with a 3-wicket haul against the Sixers at the same venue. With 6 wickets in 3 games so far, the 37-year-old is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. If the Thunder are to break their duck, Ismail will need to be on top form.

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

Quick bowlers have taken two-thirds of the wickets that have fallen at the Drummoyne Oval in the two games so far. While the Scorchers are yet to impress with the ball, we are backing their captain Sophie Devine to do well. She has taken four wickets in as many games to lead their bowling charts for the Scorchers.