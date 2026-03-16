Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction DC 44 % Chance of Winning GUJ 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women take on Gujarat Giants Women in the fourth game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women were sensational in the group stages last season but they struggled in the opening game against Mumbai Indians Women this term. Mumbai Indians Women batted first and posted 195 runs on the scoreboard. Delhi Capitals Women struggled in the run chase and they lost the game by 50 runs.

Gujarat Giants Women made the playoffs for the first time last season and would be hoping to achieve a similar feat this term. They were sensational in the opening game against UP Warriorz Women as they won the game by ten runs. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 44%

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 56%

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues did not have a good campaign last season as she struggled for consistency last season. In the opening game against Mumbai Indians Women she scored one run which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner was sublime last season as she scored 243 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side. She scored a half century in the opening game which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they struggled in the opening game against Mumbai Indians Women.

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women made the playoffs last season and they beat UP Warriorz in the opening game this term.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women hold a slight edge over Gujarat Giants Women in this tournament 4-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Delhi Capitals Women : 04

Gujarat Giants Women: 02

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Shafali Verma did not have a great game in the last outing regardless, we expect her to bounce back. Last season she was brilliant for Delhi Capitals Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled in the opening game. She was sensational last season and we expect her to play a key role in this game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Marizanne Kapp did not bag a wicket in the opening game but she conceded just 27 runs. She has been brilliant in this format and we expect her to play a key role this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Kashvee Gautam was expensive in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant for Gujarat Giants Women and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.