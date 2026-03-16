Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction UPW 45 % Chance of Winning DC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the seventh game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women headed into this campaign after dominating the group stages last season but they have looked a shadow of themselves so far this term. Delhi Capitals Women have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Gujarat Giants Women.

UP Warriorz Women much like last season have struggled to make an impact this season and much like their opponents they have lost both games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. They would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 45%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues continued to struggle in the last outing against Gujarat Giants Women as she scored 15 off nine balls and we expect her struggles to continue in the upcoming game against UP Warriorz Women.

Kiran Navgire had a disappointing campaign last season as in eight matches she scored 154 runs with an average of 19.25. In the two games thus far she has scored 1 and 5 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled in WPL, last season they missed the playoffs and this season they have lost both games so far.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Delhi Capitals Women : 04

UP Warriorz Women: 02

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Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Shafali Verma has struggled to make an impact so far regardless we are going to back her once again. Last season she was brilliant for Delhi Capitals Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning has been sensational in WPL as she has made the Finals every year with Delhi Capitals. Even though she has struggled so far, we expect her to bounce back and play a key role in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Marizanne Kapp has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Delhi Capitals Women and we believe it's only a matter of time before she makes an impact for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the standout bowler for her side and was also the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.