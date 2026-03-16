Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction
GUJ
44%
Chance of Winning
DC
56%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 199 runs, Sophie Devine is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women this season.
- With 219 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women headed into the last game against UP Warriorz Women which almost felt like a must win game and they showcased their class on the day. They dominated the game with the ball as they won the game by 45 runs. With three wins in six games, they are currently third on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women did not have a great start to the season as they lost three of the first four games but since then they have won back to back games and are second on the table. In the last game they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 44%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 56%
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney has struggled for consistency this season. Even though she scored well in the last game, she hasn’t found her footing so far this term which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Jemimah Rodrigues had an underwhelming start to the season but has done well in the last few games. In the last two games she has scored 51 and 24 which makes us believe she will do well once again.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Verma Shefali
batsman
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Sharma Anushka Brijmohan
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Fulmali Bharati
batsman
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Ahuja Kanika S
all rounder
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Kanwer TP
all rounder
Mani Minnu
bowler
Gayakwad Rajeshwari
bowler
Singh Renuka
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after one win in the last four games and are third on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have won back to back games and have managed to turn things around and are second on the table.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have an upper hand in this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Gujarat Giants Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Gujarat Giants Women : 03
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Gujarat Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Ashleigh Gardner has had an outstanding campaign once again, even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to bounce back and play a key role which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee has been incredible this season and even though she struggled in the last game, she has scored 219 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Sophie Devine was excellent once again in the last game as she bagged two wickets in the game. With 11 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma was the standout performer in the last game as she bagged three wickets. With 13 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for Delhi Capitals Women which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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