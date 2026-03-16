Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction
GUJ
55%
Chance of Winning
DC
45%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 244 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women this season.
- With 241 runs, Laura Wolvaardt is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women had a brilliant campaign last season and once again they have made the Playoffs this season and would be hoping to make the Finals this season. With five wins in eight games, they ended up second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Mumbai Indians Women and they won the game by 11 runs.
Delhi Capitals Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four games but managed to turn things around and won three of the last four games and continued their run of making the playoffs every single season. As per our calculations, Gujarat Giants Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 55%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 45%
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney did not have a great game in the last outing against Mumbai Indians Women but has been brilliant in the second half of the season and we expect her to make an impact and score well in the upcoming game.
Lizelle Lee has been one of the most consistent players for Delhi Capitals Women this season. So far this season she has scored 240 runs and even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to do well in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Verma Shefali
batsman
Sharma Anushka Brijmohan
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Fulmali Bharati
batsman
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Ahuja Kanika S
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Kanwer TP
all rounder
Mani Minnu
bowler
Gayakwad Rajeshwari
bowler
Singh Renuka
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after three wins on the bounce and ended up second on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women had a strong end to the group stages as they won three of the last four games.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women have identical records with four wins each. Both sides went head to head twice this season and Gujarat Giants Women won on both occasions.
Head to Head:
Gujarat Giants Women : 04
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Gujarat Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Ashleigh Gardner has been sensational once again this season. In the last game she scored 46 off 28 balls and remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Laura Wolvaardt to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Laura Wolvaardt hasn’t been the headline maker but has been sensational so far this season. With 241 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Sophie Devine had a brilliant outing in the last game against Mumbai Indians Women as she bagged two wickets. With 17 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma was economical in the last game but was unlucky as she did not get a wicket. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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