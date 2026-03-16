Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction GUJ 55 % Chance of Winning DC 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women take on Delhi Capitals Women in the Elimination game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 03 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women had a brilliant campaign last season and once again they have made the Playoffs this season and would be hoping to make the Finals this season. With five wins in eight games, they ended up second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Mumbai Indians Women and they won the game by 11 runs.

Delhi Capitals Women did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four games but managed to turn things around and won three of the last four games and continued their run of making the playoffs every single season. As per our calculations, Gujarat Giants Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney did not have a great game in the last outing against Mumbai Indians Women but has been brilliant in the second half of the season and we expect her to make an impact and score well in the upcoming game.

Lizelle Lee has been one of the most consistent players for Delhi Capitals Women this season. So far this season she has scored 240 runs and even though she struggled in the last game, we expect her to do well in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after three wins on the bounce and ended up second on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women had a strong end to the group stages as they won three of the last four games.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women have identical records with four wins each. Both sides went head to head twice this season and Gujarat Giants Women won on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Gujarat Giants Women : 04

Delhi Capitals Women: 04

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Ashleigh Gardner has been sensational once again this season. In the last game she scored 46 off 28 balls and remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Laura Wolvaardt hasn’t been the headline maker but has been sensational so far this season. With 241 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine had a brilliant outing in the last game against Mumbai Indians Women as she bagged two wickets. With 17 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Nandani Sharma was economical in the last game but was unlucky as she did not get a wicket. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.