Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
RCB
55%
Chance of Winning
MUM
45%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 240 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women this season.
- With 230 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women had a decent start to the season as they won two of the first three games but since then the defending champions have struggled to make a mark and have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women registered their first defeat of the season in the last outing against Delhi Capitals. They lost the game by seven wickets. Regardless, they have been sensational this season. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Hayley Matthews missed a few games due to injury but have played the last few games and have struggled for consistency this season. In the last two games she has scored 13 and 12 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Richa Ghosh was excellent last season but has struggled for consistency so far this season. So far this term she has scored 93 runs and in the last game she scored five which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Harris Grace
all rounder
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Voll Georgia
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Naik Gautami
no information yet
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Satghare Sayali Ganesh
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Reddy Arundhati
all rounder
Firdous Rahila Mashkoor
wicket keeper
Patil Shreyanka Rajesh
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Sharma Vaishnavi Narendra
batsman
Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women surrendered their winning start in the last game against Delhi Capitals Women.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have identical records in this fixture with four wins each. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Mumbai Indians Women : 04
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 04
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Royal Challengers Bangalore
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Mumbai Indians
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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Harmanpreet Kaur has had an excellent campaign thus far, In the last game she scored 41 off 33 balls and with 240 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana had a decent game in the last outing as she scored 38 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side. She has scored 230 runs this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr missed the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she has been outstanding this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season, even though she struggled in the last game, she remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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