Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction RCB 55 % Chance of Winning MUM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 16th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 26 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women had a decent start to the season as they won two of the first three games but since then the defending champions have struggled to make a mark and have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they lost against Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women registered their first defeat of the season in the last outing against Delhi Capitals. They lost the game by seven wickets. Regardless, they have been sensational this season. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Hayley Matthews missed a few games due to injury but have played the last few games and have struggled for consistency this season. In the last two games she has scored 13 and 12 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh was excellent last season but has struggled for consistency so far this season. So far this term she has scored 93 runs and in the last game she scored five which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after three defeats on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women surrendered their winning start in the last game against Delhi Capitals Women.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have identical records in this fixture with four wins each. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Indians Women : 04

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 04

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Harmanpreet Kaur has had an excellent campaign thus far, In the last game she scored 41 off 33 balls and with 240 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana had a decent game in the last outing as she scored 38 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side. She has scored 230 runs this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr missed the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she has been outstanding this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season, even though she struggled in the last game, she remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.