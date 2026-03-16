Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction UPW 55 % Chance of Winning RCB 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the 18th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 29 at 07:30 PM IST.

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women UP Warriorz Women Vote 0 votes Facts: With 236 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.

With 243 runs, Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women had a flawless start to the campaign but since they secured a spot in the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have lost back to back games but remain at the top of the table. In the last game they went head to head against Mumbai Indians Women and they lost the game by 15 runs.

UP Warriorz Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they head into this game needing maximum points in the remaining games to secure a playoff spot. In the last game they struggled against Gujarat Giants Women as they lost the game by 45 runs. As per our calculations, UP Warriorz Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 45%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Richa Ghosh had a slow start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the season. In the last game she scored 90 off 50 balls against Mumbai Indians Women which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire heads into this game after another underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this season she has scored 16 runs in six games and in the last match she scored a duck which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women head into this game after back to back defeats but still remain at the top of the table.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women lost the last game against Gujarat Giants Women and with two wins thus far, they are fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women : 04

UP Warriorz Women: 03

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been excellent this season and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Phoebe Litchfield has been the standout batter for UP Warriorz Women this season. So far this season she has scored 243 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding this season, even though she struggled in the last game, she remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was sensational last season and once again she has been the standout bowler this season. With six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.