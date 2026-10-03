Match details Baroda vs Bihar First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

BAR
BAR
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Baroda Squad

PlayersBhatt Bhargav, Limbani Raj, Meriwala Lukman, More Akshay, Pandey Sukirt, Pandya Nitya, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu
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Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Dubey Bhaskar, Gani Sakibul, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kishor Arnav, Kumar Sachin, Kumar Suman, Loharuka Ayush, Rajnish Kumar, Roy Shubham, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush Kumar, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Vachaspati -, Yadav Amod Kamal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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