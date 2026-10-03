Squads Haryana vs Ll Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Baloda Tanmay
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Dalal Lakshya Suman
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Dalal Yashvardhan
no information yet
Hooda Kapil
bowler
Kamboj Anshul
all rounder
Kashyap Nikhil
no information yet
Kumar Aman
bowler
Kumar Ankit
batsman
Kumar Sumit
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Rana Amit
bowler
Rathee Rahul Pawan
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Rohilla Bhuwan
bowler
Shandilya Mayank
all rounder
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Singh Dheeru
no information yet
Singh Yuvraj
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Thakral Anuj Hira
batsman
Vats Parth Shiv
bowler
Match has not started yet