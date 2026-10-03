Squads Haryana vs Ll Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

HAR
HAR
CHA
CHA

Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Baloda Tanmay

no information yet

Dalal Lakshya Suman

no information yet

Dalal Yashvardhan

no information yet

Kamboj Anshul

all rounder

Kashyap Nikhil

no information yet

Kumar Sumit

no information yet

Rana Amit

bowler

Rathee Rahul Pawan

no information yet

Shandilya Mayank

all rounder

Sindhu Nishant

all rounder

Singh Dheeru

no information yet

Singh Yuvraj

no information yet

Bench

HAR
HAR
CHA
CHA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet