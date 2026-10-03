Match details Haryana vs Ll Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

HAR
HAR
CHA
CHA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBaloda Tanmay, Dalal Lakshya Suman, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rathee Rahul Pawan, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Yuvraj, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
Benchno information yet

Ll Chandigarh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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