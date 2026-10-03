Match details Haryana vs Ll Chandigarh First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Baloda Tanmay, Dalal Lakshya Suman, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Rana Amit, Rathee Rahul Pawan, Rohilla Bhuwan, Shandilya Mayank, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Yuvraj, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
|Bench
|no information yet
Ll Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet