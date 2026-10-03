Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

HIM
HIM
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Gangta Nikhil, Guleria Arpit, Kalsi Ankit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Purohit Sidhant Rajeev, Sen Ekant, Sharma Divesh, Sharma Vipin, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Thakur Ravi, Vasisht Akash
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Deshpande Tushar, Dias Royston, Dsouza Sylvester, Dube Shivam, Herwadkar Akhil, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Rahane Ajinkya, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul, Umair Irfan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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