Match details Karnataka vs Saurashtra First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

KAR
KAR
SAU
SAU

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Gopal Shreyas, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Mohsin, Krishna Kruthik, KV Aneesh, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Gosai Ansh, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Jani Chirag, Jivrajani Kevin S, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Sakariya Chetan, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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