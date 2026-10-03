Match details Maharashtra vs Jharkhand First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

MAH
MAH
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBawne Ankit, Bhandari Mandar, Choudhary Mukesh, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gurbani Rajneesh, Joshi Niraj, Kate Harshal, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Saxena Jalaj, Shaw Prithvi, Veer Siddhesh A, Walunj Hitesh
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Vikash, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Om Ishan, Pandey Jatin Kumar, Prasad Kumar Suraj, Raj Rishav Rajesh, Raj Sahil Sunil, Roy Anukul, Sen Aryaman, Singh Aditya, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Virat
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Venue Guide

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