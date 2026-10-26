Match details Puducherry vs Baroda First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

PUD
PUD
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersBhat Mohammad Tahir, Gangta Nikhil, Gudge Ritesh, Kale Mohit, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Kannan Karan, Khan Aman Hakim, M Sivamurugan, Pawar Prasad, Prabagaran Logesh, Raja Vijai, Sharma Ankit, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Trivedi Sagar, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav
Benchno information yet

Baroda Squad

PlayersBhatt Bhargav, Chavda Aryan Nitesh, Hooda Deepak, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, More Akshay, Patel Dhruv, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Manan, Toksiya Lakshit
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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