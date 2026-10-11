Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha vs Puducherry
Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
VID
PUD
Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh
Ranji Trophy
PUD
MAP
Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh
Ranji Trophy
PUD
UTP
Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry
Ranji Trophy
JAK
PUD
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Tahir Bhat
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|79
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|79
|SR
|114
|Eco
|4.15
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|First class
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|2
|Balls Faced
|5
|Avg
|0
|SR
|40
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|2
|Hundreds
|0
Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
VID
PUD
Ranji Trophy
PUD
MAP
Ranji Trophy
PUD
UTP
Ranji Trophy
JAK
PUD