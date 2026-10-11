Mohammad Tahir Bhat

Mohammad Tahir Bhat

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Tahir Bhat

Teams

2026 Teams

Puducherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings1
Overs19.0
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs79
Wickets1
Avg79
SR114
Eco4.15
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Not outs2
Runs2
Balls Faced5
Avg0
SR40
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest2
Hundreds0

Mohammad Tahir Bhat Schedule & Results

Ranji Trophy

UpcomingVidarbha vs Puducherry

Vidarbha vs Puducherry

Ranji Trophy

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium

VID

VID

PUD

PUD

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