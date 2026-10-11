Sagar Vijay Trivedi

Sagar Vijay Trivedi

all rounder

Full name:Sagar Vijay Trivedi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Puducherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches112321
Innings202319
Overs198.2156.465.0
Balls---
Maidens45110
Runs619854576
Wickets343618
Avg18.223.7232
SR3526.1121.66
Eco3.125.458.86
BB864
4w111
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches112321
Innings161313
Not outs422
Runs350314140
Balls Faced440341135
Avg29.1628.5412.72
SR79.5492.08103.7
Fours48289
Fifties130
Sixies7157
Highest797944
Hundreds000

Sagar Vijay Trivedi Schedule & Results

Ranji Trophy

UpcomingVidarbha vs Puducherry

Vidarbha vs Puducherry

Ranji Trophy

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium

VID

VID

PUD

PUD

Another Players

Subikshan, Anton Andrew

Subikshan, Anton Andrew

Yadav, Saurabh

Yadav, Saurabh

Karthik, S

Karthik, S

Beri, Manik

Beri, Manik

Fabid, Ahmed

Fabid, Ahmed

Deshpande, Pavan

Deshpande, Pavan

Yadav, Ravi

Yadav, Ravi

Sharma, Bharat

Sharma, Bharat

Shinde, Santosh

Shinde, Santosh

Zeeshan N, Ameer

Zeeshan N, Ameer