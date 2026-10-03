Match details Punjab vs Andhra First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Punjab Squad
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Ashish Siraparapu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet