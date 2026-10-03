Match details Punjab vs Andhra First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

PUN
PUN
AND
AND

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Dhir Naman, Dutta Prerit, Goyal Ayush, Khan Sahil, Malhotra Anmol, Paul Jaskaranvir Singh, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhinav Rakesh, Sharma Raghu, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Tandon Harjas Singh, Wadhera Nehal
Benchno information yet

Andhra Squad

PlayersAshish Siraparapu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet