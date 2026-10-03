Match details Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

RAJ
RAJ
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersAhmed Khaleel, Chahar Deepak, Chahar Rahul, Changra Mohit, Chauhan Shiva, Chelani Amol Sanjay, Choudhary Deepak, Choudhary M, Godara Sumit, Hooda Deepak, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Roy Hrituraj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Kartik, Singh Jaideep, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Tomar Abhijeet
Benchno information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Ambrish RS, Chandrasekar DT, G Ajitesh, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Khumar R Vimal, Nag H Trilok, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Sachin B, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Vidyuth P, Warrier Sandeep
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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