Match details Tasmania vs Victoria List a National Cricket League, Women 20.12.2026

List a

Bellerive

TAS
TAS
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 20, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Blundstone, Bellerive, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Barwick Mia, Bryce Kathryn, Curtis Ava, Gibson Maisy, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Sippel Courtney Grace, Smith Amy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Trenaman Rachel, Wilson Callie
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersAery Ira, Day Sophie, Dulvin Samara, Faltum Nicole, Flintoff Tess, Garth Kim, Gill Hasrat, Hayward Ella, Henry Olivia, Illingworth Milly, Lanning Meg, McKenna Rhys, Molineux Sophie, Moloney Sasha, Noble Indigo, Perrin Mia, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Samuel Zoe, Strano Molly, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBlundstone
CityBellerive
Capacity19500
EndsChurch Street End
Hosts toRiver End

Match has not started yet