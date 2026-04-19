Match details Kent vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

KEN
KEN

246

DER
DER

243

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

Players
BenchBarnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, James Isabella, King Rachel, Streets Coco, Young Hollie

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

Players
BenchBaker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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