Squads Kent vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Belt Megan
all rounder
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Gordon Amy
bowler
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
James Isabella
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Streets Coco
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Young Hollie
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet