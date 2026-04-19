Squads Kent vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

KEN
KEN

246

DER
DER

243

Playing

KEN
KEN
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

KEN
KEN
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

James Isabella

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Streets Coco

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet