Match details Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 07.01.2027

T20

Melbourne

MST
MST
SYS
SYS

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 07, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
CityMelbourne
Capacity100024
EndsMembers End
Hosts toGreat Southern Stand End

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