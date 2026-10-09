Match details Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League 07.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 07, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Melbourne Stars Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
|Bench
|no information yet
Sydney Sixers Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
|City
|Melbourne
|Capacity
|100024
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|Great Southern Stand End
Match has not started yet