Hayden Kerr

Hayden Kerr

all rounder

Full name:Hayden Kerr
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Glamorgan

New South Wales Blues

Queensland Bulls

Sydney Sixers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81060
Innings161056
Overs174.472.1177.3
Balls---
Maidens4020
Runs4813571467
Wickets181565
Avg26.7223.822.56
SR58.2228.8616.38
Eco2.754.948.26
BB434
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches81060
Innings15934
Not outs209
Runs285133522
Balls Faced531156398
Avg21.9214.7720.88
SR53.6785.25131.15
Fours321037
Fifties201
Sixies3316
Highest884398
Hundreds000

Hayden Kerr Schedule & Results

T20 Blast

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Glamorgan

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The County Ground

NOR

NOR

165

GLA

GLA

162

ResultGlamorgan vs Gloucestershire

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

157

GLO

GLO

158

ResultGlamorgan vs Somerset

Glamorgan vs Somerset

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

175

SOM

SOM

171

ResultSomerset vs Glamorgan

Somerset vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

202

GLA

GLA

203

ResultWorcestershire vs Glamorgan

Worcestershire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

168

GLA

GLA

141

ResultLancashire vs Glamorgan

Lancashire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

Stanley Park

LAN

LAN

201

GLA

GLA

202

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultGlamorgan vs Warwickshire

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

187

WAR

WAR

184

UpcomingGlamorgan vs Worcestershire

Glamorgan vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

WOR

WOR

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Green, Chris

Green, Chris

Hatcher, Liam

Hatcher, Liam

Labuschagne, Marnus

Labuschagne, Marnus

Zain ul Hasan

Zain ul Hasan

Peirson, Jimmy

Peirson, Jimmy

Carlson, Kiran

Carlson, Kiran

Doddrell, Liam

Doddrell, Liam

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Edwards, Mickey

Edwards, Mickey

Burdon, Hugo

Burdon, Hugo