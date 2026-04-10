Jack Edwards

Jack Edwards

batsman

Full name:Jack Edwards
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:Right-handed batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm medium-fast
Date of Birth (Age):April 19, 2000 (25)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:194 cm
Hometown:Manly, New South Wales, Australia
Jersey Number:16
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Hampshire

New South Wales Blues

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sydney Sixers

Washington Freedom

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252229
Innings30140
Overs245.248.00
Balls---
Maidens5220
Runs6802380
Wickets2050
Avg3447.60
SR73.657.60
Eco2.774.950
BB320
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252229
Innings432124
Not outs410
Runs993728357
Balls Faced1881782343
Avg25.4636.414.87
SR52.7993.09104.08
Fours1146935
Fifties040
Sixies5182
Highest13811647
Hundreds220

Jack Edwards Schedule & Results

County Championship

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

Major League Cricket

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

108

WAS

WAS

110

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

LOS

LOS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

International career

Jack Edwards was born on 19 April 2000. He is an Australian cricketer who plays as a batting all-rounder for New South Wales. Jack has shown a lot of promise as a top-order batsman.

His career started with the Australian U19 team in 2018. He played in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, which helped him gain recognition. That same year, he made his first-class debut for New South Wales against South Australia. Jack also set a record as the youngest player to score a century in Australian domestic ODI cricket.

Here’s a look at his international career:

  • December 2017: Jack was named in Australia’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
  • 2018: He debuted in first-class cricket for New South Wales against South Australia.
  • 2018: Jack became the youngest player to score a century in Australian domestic ODI cricket.

Leagues Participation

Jack Edwards has played in several leagues in Australian domestic cricket. His main league is the Big Bash League, where he plays for the Sydney Sixers. He joined the team in the 2018/19 season and has been a regular member ever since. Jack has helped the Sixers in their efforts to win titles.

Big Bash League

Jack Edwards has played in the Big Bash League since the 2018/19 season. He has stayed with the Sydney Sixers every year. Edwards has helped the team with both bat and ball. Some matches brought strong results for him, including good scores and key wickets.

Year

Team

Notes

2018/19

Sydney Sixers

Debut in T20 on 22 December 2018

2019/20

Sydney Sixers

Played 11 matches, scored 165 runs, highest score 99; strike rate 127.91

2020/21

Sydney Sixers

Scored 44 runs from 38 balls vs Perth Scorchers on 6 January 2021

2021/22

Sydney Sixers

Talked to media after win vs Melbourne Renegades

2022/23

Sydney Sixers

Was part of the team, no public match stats available

2023/24

Sydney Sixers

Took 3 wickets for 24 vs Sydney Thunder; helped limit them to 151/7

2024/25

Sydney Sixers

In January 2025, caught a ball that many called one of the best in BBL

Domestic career

Jack Edwards has played for New South Wales since 2018. That year, he signed a rookie contract and played his first first-class match in October during the Sheffield Shield. Later in 2018, he scored a century against Tasmania at the age of 18 years and 201 days. He became the fourth-youngest player to score a first-class hundred for the state. His start in domestic cricket was strong, even though he didn’t get many chances in the Big Bash League at that time.

In April 2021, Edwards helped New South Wales win the one-day final against Western Australia. He scored a century in that match. He also bowled well during the season and started to play more regularly in shorter formats. He continued to improve and stayed part of the Sydney Sixers squad.

In the 2023–24 season, Edwards took 47 wickets in domestic tournaments, including the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup, and BBL. His best bowling figures in the Big Bash came against Sydney Thunder. He took three wickets and gave away only 24 runs. In red-ball cricket, he took ten wickets in a match against Western Australia. That helped New South Wales win the game with just 13 balls left.

In 2024, Edwards played for Washington Liberty in Major League Cricket in the USA. In February 2025, he signed with Hampshire for the first two months of the season in England. He is 27 years old and still plays for the Sydney Sixers in the 2024/25 Big Bash League.

Records and achievements

Jack Edwards has played in all major formats of domestic cricket in Australia. His numbers reflect steady progress over the years. He also had a few strong moments on the field.

  • First-Class (2018–2025): 41 matches, 1800 runs, average 28.57, 2 centuries, 2 half-centuries
  • List A (2018–2025): 31 matches, 792 runs, average 28.28, 2 centuries, 4 half-centuries
  • T20 (2018–2025): 51 matches, 563 runs, average 14.43, top score 47
  • In October 2018, he became the youngest player to score a century in a home men’s competition in Australia
  • In April 2021, he hit a century in the one-day final. New South Wales won their 12th limited-overs title in that game
  • In the 2023–24 season, he took 47 wickets across the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup, and Big Bash League
  • In one BBL match against Sydney Thunder, he took 3 wickets for 24 runs. It was his best bowling in that format
  • He also took 10 wickets in one Sheffield Shield match in the same season. That helped New South Wales win against Western Australia
  • In January 2025, he caught the ball in a way many fans called one of the best catches in BBL history. It happened during a game against Hobart Hurricane

Personal life

Jack Edwards lives in Australia and plays cricket at a high level. He grew up in a sports-focused family and built his path step by step. His life outside cricket is calm and focused.

Family

Jack was born in Bellamby Heights, Sydney. He has an older brother named Mickey, who plays for New South Wales. They played cricket in their backyard. The pitch was rough and helped Jack improve his batting. His brother believes this practice helped him deal with difficult balls.

Jack started to play in local clubs in Sydney. Mickey got a state contract earlier, which pushed Jack to work harder. They now support each other in training. Both played together at the Sydney Sixers.

Jack is not married. He has no children.

Finances

In December 2024, Jack’s wealth was around 869,000 USD. He earns money from cricket and some sponsorships.

House and Cars

Jack lives in Manly, New South Wales. There is no detailed information about his house or cars.

Scandals

Jack has not been involved in any known scandals. His public image stays clean.

Fans

His fan base is growing. As of early 2025, his Instagram account had 5,800 followers. Many fans noticed him during the U19 World Cup and other domestic matches.

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