International career

Jack Edwards was born on 19 April 2000. He is an Australian cricketer who plays as a batting all-rounder for New South Wales. Jack has shown a lot of promise as a top-order batsman.

His career started with the Australian U19 team in 2018. He played in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, which helped him gain recognition. That same year, he made his first-class debut for New South Wales against South Australia. Jack also set a record as the youngest player to score a century in Australian domestic ODI cricket.

Here’s a look at his international career:

December 2017: Jack was named in Australia’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2018: He debuted in first-class cricket for New South Wales against South Australia.

2018: Jack became the youngest player to score a century in Australian domestic ODI cricket.

Leagues Participation

Jack Edwards has played in several leagues in Australian domestic cricket. His main league is the Big Bash League, where he plays for the Sydney Sixers. He joined the team in the 2018/19 season and has been a regular member ever since. Jack has helped the Sixers in their efforts to win titles.

Big Bash League

Jack Edwards has played in the Big Bash League since the 2018/19 season. He has stayed with the Sydney Sixers every year. Edwards has helped the team with both bat and ball. Some matches brought strong results for him, including good scores and key wickets.

Year Team Notes 2018/19 Sydney Sixers Debut in T20 on 22 December 2018 2019/20 Sydney Sixers Played 11 matches, scored 165 runs, highest score 99; strike rate 127.91 2020/21 Sydney Sixers Scored 44 runs from 38 balls vs Perth Scorchers on 6 January 2021 2021/22 Sydney Sixers Talked to media after win vs Melbourne Renegades 2022/23 Sydney Sixers Was part of the team, no public match stats available 2023/24 Sydney Sixers Took 3 wickets for 24 vs Sydney Thunder; helped limit them to 151/7 2024/25 Sydney Sixers In January 2025, caught a ball that many called one of the best in BBL

Domestic career

Jack Edwards has played for New South Wales since 2018. That year, he signed a rookie contract and played his first first-class match in October during the Sheffield Shield. Later in 2018, he scored a century against Tasmania at the age of 18 years and 201 days. He became the fourth-youngest player to score a first-class hundred for the state. His start in domestic cricket was strong, even though he didn’t get many chances in the Big Bash League at that time.

In April 2021, Edwards helped New South Wales win the one-day final against Western Australia. He scored a century in that match. He also bowled well during the season and started to play more regularly in shorter formats. He continued to improve and stayed part of the Sydney Sixers squad.

In the 2023–24 season, Edwards took 47 wickets in domestic tournaments, including the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup, and BBL. His best bowling figures in the Big Bash came against Sydney Thunder. He took three wickets and gave away only 24 runs. In red-ball cricket, he took ten wickets in a match against Western Australia. That helped New South Wales win the game with just 13 balls left.

In 2024, Edwards played for Washington Liberty in Major League Cricket in the USA. In February 2025, he signed with Hampshire for the first two months of the season in England. He is 27 years old and still plays for the Sydney Sixers in the 2024/25 Big Bash League.

Records and achievements

Jack Edwards has played in all major formats of domestic cricket in Australia. His numbers reflect steady progress over the years. He also had a few strong moments on the field.

First-Class (2018–2025): 41 matches, 1800 runs, average 28.57, 2 centuries, 2 half-centuries

List A (2018–2025): 31 matches, 792 runs, average 28.28, 2 centuries, 4 half-centuries

T20 (2018–2025): 51 matches, 563 runs, average 14.43, top score 47

In October 2018, he became the youngest player to score a century in a home men’s competition in Australia

In April 2021, he hit a century in the one-day final. New South Wales won their 12th limited-overs title in that game

In the 2023–24 season, he took 47 wickets across the Sheffield Shield, Marsh Cup, and Big Bash League

In one BBL match against Sydney Thunder, he took 3 wickets for 24 runs. It was his best bowling in that format

He also took 10 wickets in one Sheffield Shield match in the same season. That helped New South Wales win against Western Australia

In January 2025, he caught the ball in a way many fans called one of the best catches in BBL history. It happened during a game against Hobart Hurricane

Personal life

Jack Edwards lives in Australia and plays cricket at a high level. He grew up in a sports-focused family and built his path step by step. His life outside cricket is calm and focused.

Family

Jack was born in Bellamby Heights, Sydney. He has an older brother named Mickey, who plays for New South Wales. They played cricket in their backyard. The pitch was rough and helped Jack improve his batting. His brother believes this practice helped him deal with difficult balls.

Jack started to play in local clubs in Sydney. Mickey got a state contract earlier, which pushed Jack to work harder. They now support each other in training. Both played together at the Sydney Sixers.

Jack is not married. He has no children.

Finances

In December 2024, Jack’s wealth was around 869,000 USD. He earns money from cricket and some sponsorships.

House and Cars

Jack lives in Manly, New South Wales. There is no detailed information about his house or cars.

Scandals

Jack has not been involved in any known scandals. His public image stays clean.

Fans

His fan base is growing. As of early 2025, his Instagram account had 5,800 followers. Many fans noticed him during the U19 World Cup and other domestic matches.